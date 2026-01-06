CES 2026: ASUS ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses Announced With 240Hz Display, Bose-Tuned Audio

ASUS has announced a new wearable gaming display called the ROG XREAL R1. The gaming glasses are part of the company’s Republic of Gamers lineup and have been developed in collaboration with XREAL. Alongside the glasses, ASUS has also introduced the ROG Control Dock, which is meant to handle connectivity across PCs, consoles, and handheld devices. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS ROG Introduces RGB Stripe Pixel OLED Technology For Sharper Text And Faster Gaming

Display and Core Features

The ROG XREAL R1 comes with a micro-OLED display that has a full-HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. ASUS says the display supports a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, which should make fast-moving games look smoother. The glasses offer a field of view of up to 57 degrees and are designed to simulate a large virtual screen that can be positioned in front of the user. Also Read: ASUS Launches AI-Powered VM670KA All-In-One PC In India: Check Price Here

The glasses support native 3 Degrees of Freedom, allowing the screen to be fixed in place or kept centred depending on how the user wants to use it. Screen size and distance can be adjusted directly using the built-in controls. The glasses weigh 91 grams, which should make them comfortable to wear for longer periods. Also Read: Asus ExpertBook B5 Review: Solid, secure, and surprisingly smart for business professionals

ROG Control Dock and Device Support

ASUS has also introduced the ROG Control Dock to go with the glasses. The dock includes two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 input, allowing multiple devices to be connected at once. The glasses connect to the dock using USB-C, which makes switching devices easier.

The ROG XREAL R1 also supports a direct USB-C connection with the ROG Ally handheld. ASUS says this setup does not require additional configuration and works as soon as the devices are connected. Users can continue to use the Ally’s touchscreen controls while the glasses are connected.

Lens Technology and Audio

The glasses feature electrochromic lenses that can adjust transparency based on how the user is viewing the screen. When enabled, the lenses dim while looking at the virtual display and become clearer when looking away. There are also three manual levels of lens dimming to suit different lighting conditions.

Audio is handled through built-in speakers tuned in collaboration with Bose. The glasses are designed to deliver directional sound without requiring separate headphones.

The ROG XREAL R1 supports up to 700 nits of brightness and covers a wide colour range. Motion-to-photon latency is rated at around 2ms. The Control Dock supports video output up to 4K at 60Hz.

ASUS has not shared pricing or availability details yet. More information is expected closer to release.