Acer on Friday launched the all-new Nitro 16 gaming laptop in India. Acer Nitro 16 comes with a 16-inch display with a fast refresh rate. It has the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia and comes at a premium price.

Acer Nitro 16 India price, availability, variants

The Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop starts at Rs 1,14,990 and is already available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Acer E-store. The laptop can also be purchased in the offline market at Acer-exclusive stores.

The gaming laptop comes in two GPU versions – Nvidia RTX 4050 and RTX 4060. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series processor.

Acer Nitro 16 specifications and features

The Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop comes sleek body featuring a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop has a LED backlit keyboard with 4-Zone lighting with Nitro Sense.

It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor paired with RTX 4000 series GPUs. There are two GPU versions, namely, RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM and RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Since it’s the latest RTX, the laptop comes with features like DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing. It has up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop comes with dual fan cooling, dual intakes, and quad-exhausts. It has dual 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio. The laptop comes with a full range of ports including HDMI 2.1, Ethernet E2600, USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD Card slot. It has Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

Commenting on the laptop’s launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officier, Acer India, said, “With its cutting-edge features and a gorgeous 16-inch display, the Nitro 16 aims to revolutionize the gaming experience for passionate gamers in India. The Nitro audience consists of gamers who seek enhanced gameplay, a great set of features, and a more immersive experience while being value conscious. We excited thrilled to bring the latest generation of Nitro gaming laptops to the Indian gaming community and we can’t wait to see the customers unlock their gaming potential on the Nitro 16 laptop.”

It is worth noting that Acer also has Intel-powered RTX 4000 series laptops. The Intel lineup has almost similar specs but the pricing differs. Both the Intel and AMD models of the Nitro 16 are available online and offline.

In other news about Acer, the company launched the Acer Aspire Vero laptop in India last month. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i3 and i5 processors. It has an integrated GPU and packs a 50Wh battery with 65W charging support.