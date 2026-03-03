India users alert! Today’s Garena Free Fire redeem codes (3 March 2026) for bonus diamonds, skins & more

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam | Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 03, 2026, 08:01 AM (IST)
Free Fire Max redeem codes for 3 March, 2026: It is popular battle royale game that is loved by players in India and elsewhere in the world. These redemption codes are available for a limited time, typically 12 to 18 hours, keeping players eagerly awaiting their chance to claim valuable loot. While there are many hacks that can be used to win various battles in the game, redeem codes can be used as a means to gain access to more weapons and object, which will ultimately help players in the game.
Garena Free Fire is the only battle royale game that has a unique rewarding system with which it provides new in-game items to almost all users. The Free Fire Redeem Codes serve as a medium for the players who want to bag free rewards in the game. Moreover, these redeem codes are easy to use and require just the right timing.
For your information, Free Fire Redeem Codes are a combination of alphabets and numbers containing 12 digits. Now, all the players can use the same on the rewards redemption website of Garena to get in-game items like diamonds, skins, emotes, weapons, and a lot more.
It is worth noting that redeem codes have an expiry date and they are valid for a single. Once a redeem code has expired, it cannot be used to redeem the rewards. Additionally, players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.
For the redemption part, you just need to visit Garena’s official rewards redemption website. From here, you can simply log in using your game ID or a connected social media account. Once you do that, enter the code and then hit the confirm button. After the code is successful, you will receive the rewards in your in-game mail.
H8YC4TN6VKQ9: 50 Diamonds Reward
FF6YH3BFD7VT: Weapon Skin Voucher
B1RK7C5ZL8YT: Elite Pass Trial Reward
4ST1ZTBZBRP9: 1000 Gold Coins
FZ5X1C7V9B2N: Character Upgrade Card
FT4E9Y5U1I3O: Special Emote Unlock
FP9O1I5U3Y2T: 2x EXP Booster
FM6N1B8V3C4X: Mystery Loot Box
FA3S7D5F1G9H: Premium Avatar Frame
FK3J9H5G1F7D: Survival Bundle Pack
BR43FMAPYEZZ: Rare Gun Skin
UPQ7X5NMJ64V: Magic Cube Fragment
K9QP6K2MNL8V: Battle Pass Points
V3QJ1M9KRP7V: Limited Time Costume
D8MJ4Q6LVK2R: Super Weapon Crate
B3G7A22TWDR7: Legendary Loot Reward
Note: Redeem codes are usually provided by the game or platform developers and may have limited validity. Some codes can expire quickly or work only once, so it is important to use them as soon as possible.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information