Zoom has become the latest productivity app to expand its use of artificial intelligence. In a blog post published on Monday, the company announced a partnership with OpenAI that brings AI-generated summaries, message drafts, and more to the video conferencing app through its Zoom IQ AI-powered assistant. Also Read - Zoom fires 1,300 employees, CEO takes 98 percent pay cutAlso Read - Zoom announces human avatars to its meeting app
Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video
Zoom has announced that it's leveraging OpenAI's technology to expand Zoom IQ, a smart companion for Zoom, by adding AI experiences that can optimize its customers' workflows.
