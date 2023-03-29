comscore Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video
News

Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video

Features

Zoom has announced that it's leveraging OpenAI's technology to expand Zoom IQ, a smart companion for Zoom, by adding AI experiences that can optimize its customers' workflows.

zoom

Zoom has become the latest productivity app to expand its use of artificial intelligence. In a blog post published on Monday, the company announced a partnership with OpenAI that brings AI-generated summaries, message drafts, and more to the video conferencing app through its Zoom IQ AI-powered assistant. Also Read - Zoom fires 1,300 employees, CEO takes 98 percent pay cut

Also Read - Zoom announces human avatars to its meeting app
  • Published Date: March 29, 2023 6:34 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp is planning to make disappearing messages better: Here s how

Google scores partial victory against CCI order: What that means for users

Worried about upcoming UPI charges? Here s what NPCI has to say

Vi announces 5G support on Xiaomi, Redmi phones but no launch date yet

Nintendo launches Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Switch OLED

Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video

Microsoft Teams Avatars Rolled Out For Public Preview - Watch Video

Your iPhone Just Got 21 New Emojis, Voice Call Isolation With iOS 16.4 - Watch Video

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software

Tech Updates/ launch

Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software
Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone

Tech Updates/ launch

Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone
iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users