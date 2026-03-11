Zoom adds real-time voice translation and deepfake detection: New AI features for meetings

With lots of companies introducing artificial intelligence tools on their platform, Zoom has also announced new AI tools and features for its video meetings. The tech giant has added a real-time voice translation and deepfake detection to Zoom Meetings. The company introduced these new features with an aim to improve communication and security during online calls.

Zoom Introduces Real-Time Voice Translation

One of the striking features of this new update is the introduction of live voice translation, allowing users to speak in their native language during a meeting. Not only this, but other participants can also hear the translated version of the speech. They can hear it in their preferred language in real-time.

The feature currently supports only 5 languages. Zoom said that more languages will be added in the future update. According to Zoom, the update will help users to communicate easily even if they do not share the same language. The feature is beneficial and convenient for global teams and international businesses during online events and interactions.

Deepfake Detection

Another feature that Zoom added is the deepfake detection for meetings. The tool will help you to identify synthetic audio or video during a call. Deepfakes are basically AI-generated media that can imitate a real person’s voice or appearance. Online scams are rising using deepfake technology, and hence, Zoom’s new deepfake detection tool will alert users if suspicious sudio or video is detected.

AI Across Zoom’s Business Tools

Zoom brought these updates as part of company’s broader set of AI enhancements across Zoom product’s. The features and tools will appear in services including Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone, and Zoom CX. The company is focusing on using AI to make meetings and workplace communication more efficient.

Reportedly, the company can use multiple AI models, including its own system and models from companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta.

AI-Powered Tools

Alongside meetings features, Zoom has also introduced new AI-powered tools, specifically for office. These include AI Docs, AI Slides, and AI Sheets. These tools will help in generating documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. These docs will be based on meeting data or transcripts.

AI Avatars

The tech giant is also planning to roll out AI avatars, too that can present any user in meetings. Interestingly, these avatars will be photo-realistic digital versions created using AI.

Additionally, Zoom is also coming up with its AI assistant called Companion 3.0 on desktop. It will be connected with platforms such as Slack, Google Drive, Box, ServiceNow, and OneDrive.