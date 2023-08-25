comscore
Xbox PC Games are now accessible to Nvidia GeForce Now members. This came after the announcement of 10 year partnership between Microsoft and Nvidia to bring Xbox PC titles to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service, earlier this year. Nvidia also announced new titles that are coming to GeForce Now this week.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Aug 25, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Xbox PC Game Pass games are now available on Nvidia GeForce now, which will allow GeForce Now members to streams selected Xbox PC games starting today. Members will see an Xbox button on supported PC game titles, which will allow them to launch these titles across their devices if they have purchased the standalone games or if they have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription. This announcement came after a deal between Microsoft and Nvidia, which has allowed Nvidia to license Xbox PC games to GeForce Now for 10 years. This deal will also allow Nvidia access to Activision Blizzard titles if Microsoft completes the acquisition.

“Give a warm welcome to the Microsoft Store on GeForce NOW. It joins digital platforms Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and others in the cloud. Experience it today with hit Xbox PC games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other top publishers recently added to GeForce NOW, like Fatshark, Paradox, and TaleWorld Entertainment,” the company said in a blog post.

Nvidia GeForce Now members can enjoy first-party Microsoft games such as Deadpool and Grounded and third-party titles such as No Man’s Sky and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. However, all the games from Xbox PC Game Pass will not be available to stream immediately on GeForce Now as it is yet to onboard all the games that are available on a PC Game Pass subscription. 

What else?

Nvidia has announced four blockbuster titles- Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, Party Animals and PAYDAY 3- are coming to GeForce Now this fall. In addition to this, 25 new titles including DOOM 2016 from Bethesda are joining the cloud this week. 

Here is the list of games that are joining GeForce Now this week

  • WrestleQuest (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)
  • Jumplight Odyssey (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)
  • Blasphemous 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)
  • RIDE 5 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)
  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition(Xbox)
  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Xbox)
  • Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Xbox)
  • Crusader Kings III (Xbox)
  • Dead Cells (Xbox)
  • Deathloop (Xbox)
  • Doom 2016 (Steam)
  • Gears 5 (Xbox)
  • Grounded (Xbox)
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Xbox)
  • No Man’s Sky (Xbox)
  • Pentiment (Xbox)
  • Quake (Xbox)
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (Xbox)
  • Stellaris (Xbox)
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Xbox)
  • Trackmania (Steam)
  • Valheim (Xbox)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox)

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

