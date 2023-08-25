Xbox PC Game Pass games are now available on Nvidia GeForce now, which will allow GeForce Now members to streams selected Xbox PC games starting today. Members will see an Xbox button on supported PC game titles, which will allow them to launch these titles across their devices if they have purchased the standalone games or if they have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription. This announcement came after a deal between Microsoft and Nvidia, which has allowed Nvidia to license Xbox PC games to GeForce Now for 10 years. This deal will also allow Nvidia access to Activision Blizzard titles if Microsoft completes the acquisition.

“Give a warm welcome to the Microsoft Store on GeForce NOW. It joins digital platforms Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and others in the cloud. Experience it today with hit Xbox PC games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other top publishers recently added to GeForce NOW, like Fatshark, Paradox, and TaleWorld Entertainment,” the company said in a blog post.

READ MORE Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now to placate regulators

Nvidia GeForce Now members can enjoy first-party Microsoft games such as Deadpool and Grounded and third-party titles such as No Man’s Sky and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. However, all the games from Xbox PC Game Pass will not be available to stream immediately on GeForce Now as it is yet to onboard all the games that are available on a PC Game Pass subscription.

What else?

Nvidia has announced four blockbuster titles- Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, Party Animals and PAYDAY 3- are coming to GeForce Now this fall. In addition to this, 25 new titles including DOOM 2016 from Bethesda are joining the cloud this week.

Here is the list of games that are joining GeForce Now this week