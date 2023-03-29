The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is working on a major new update. According to a report, iPhone users could soon be able to edit the messages they have already sent on WhatsApp. The ability to edit sent messages can be a useful feature, as it allows users to correct mistakes or clarify information without having to send another message. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow iOS users to edit messagesAlso Read - WhatsApp working on new 'audio chats' feature on Android Also Read - WhatsApp Unveils New Features For Groups, Gives Admins More Control - Watch Video
WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video
WhatsApp is working on a new Edit message feature for iOS users. According to reports, the Meta-owned chat company is working on bringing the ability to edit messages to a future update of the app.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.