Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced new features for WhatsApp where admins can have more control over who can join a group and what groups you have in common with someone. He introduced the features on his Instagram Broadcast channel. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

Also Read - WhatsApp's new update gives admins more control over who can join group

Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta