Threads app: 5 important questions about new Twitter rival answered

Threads is a potential Twitter alternative and has come at a time when the Elon Musk-owned social media app is facing the brunt of its users.

Meta-owned Instagram launched its conversation-based app Threads on Thursday, recording more than 10 million sign-ups within a few hours. Threads is a potential Twitter alternative and has come at a time when the Elon Musk-owned social media app is facing the brunt of its users for increased restrictions. Although Twitter has seen its rivals emerging ever since Musk’s takeover, Threads looks like a potential threat to the former’s popularity as celebrities and politicians such as Kim Kardashian and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were quick to join the new Meta app.

Although a standalone app, Threads is deeply tied to Instagram. It means that you need an Instagram account to be able to use Threads. The new app fetches all your profile information and creates a new profile for Threads, which cannot be deleted without deleting your Instagram account. Besides that, the listings for Threads on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store show that the app asks for a range of permissions and may even share your personal information with third parties. Despite the potential red flags, Threads has managed to create a buzz, and if you, too, want to join the platform, here are a few questions that we have tried to answer.

1. How can I join Threads?

— Joining Threads is simple but requires you to have an Instagram account. If you already have one, along with the Instagram app on your phone, Threads will automatically show you your profile that you can use to create an account on Threads. If not, you will be required to create an Instagram account.

2. Is there a subscription or fee required to join Threads?

— No — at least for now, Threads is free to use and does not offer any subscriptions to access its features, unlike Twitter, which has paywalled features such as the ability to post long tweets and view more tweets a day, among other things. That said, Threads will respect your subscriptions on Instagram, for, say, account verification. Since it is the beginning, Meta is not charging anything but it is possible once the app gains traction, there will be paid features added to it.

3. How can I post threads?

— Threads has an interface similar to that of Instagram. The bottom bar has shortcuts to different tabs, including the one denoted by a plus sign (+) and lets you create and share posts. Your post can be up to 500 characters and have an unlimited number of threads. Currently, the platform does not support GIF integration, but you can post GIF files from your phone gallery or a URL.

4. Can you get verified on Threads?

— Since Threads does not let you make an account, there is no provision for verification. However, you can apply for verification for your Instagram account. Alternatively, you can pay to buy the verified badge on Instagram. Your verification status on Instagram will reflect on Threads.

5. Will there be advertisements on Threads?

— For now, Threads does not feature advertisements. However, Zuckerberg confirmed that Meta can explore the option once the user base reaches 1 billion.