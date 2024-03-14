Paytm FASTag accounts will go out of service starting March 15. Post this date, Paytm FASTag users will no longer be able to add balance to their accounts for paying tolls and parking fees across the country. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) earlier this week issued a notice advising Paytm FASTag users to switch to a new FASTag issued by another bank on or before March 15 to continue using the service.

“This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways,” the organisation wrote in its notice.

So, what happens to my Paytm FASTag account on March 15?

As the Reserve Bank of India has said, the Paytm FASTags users will not be able to recharge or top-up the balance in their FASTag accounts post March 15, 2024. “No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. after March 15, 2024,” RBI wrote in its circular.

What happens to my existing Paytm FASTag balance?

RBI has clarified that Paytm FASTag users can continue to use their existing balance to pay toll beyond March 15. Once that balance has exhausted, they will have to deactivate their Paytm FASTag account and get a FASTag that has been issued by another bank.

What all banks are eligible to issue FASTag to users?

NHAI has shared a list of nearly 40 banks and FinTech companies that are authorised to issue FASTag to users. The list includes banking entities such as Airtel Payments Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, J&K Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Yes Bank and many more. You can check out the detailed list of supported banks here:

#NHAI urges all #Paytm #FASTag users to take proactive steps before March 15, 2024, to avoid potential penalties or double charges and ensure a seamless travel experience on National Highways across India.

Read more: https://t.co/BtqgzPFCrJ#BuildingANation pic.twitter.com/eMPLKHiIuQ — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) March 13, 2024

That said, users will first have to deactivate their old Paytm FASTag accounts before requesting for a new one.

How to deactivate Paytm FASTag account?

There are two ways to close the Paytm FASTag accounts. First is by contacting the Paytm representative via a toll free number, and the second one is using the Paytm app.

Using toll free number

Step 1: Call the toll-free number – 1800-120-4210.

Step 2: Mention the mobile number against which the FASTag has been registered along with the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID.

After that, Paytm’s customer support agent will get in touch with the user to confirm the closure of Paytm FASTag.

Using Paytm app

Step 1: Open Paytm app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the Profile icon at the top-left corner of the app.

Step 3: Next tap the Help & Support option.

Step 4: Select FASTag in the Banking Services & Payments option.

Step 5: Tap the Chat with Us button and the request deactivation of the Paytm FASTag account.

How to get a new FASTag?

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can get a new FAST for your vehicle:

Step 1: Download the My FASTag app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Click on the Buy FASTag option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Select Amazon or Flipkart from the list of options.

Step 4: Scan the QR code and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Alternatively, you can also head over to the official website of one of the FASTag issuing banks recommended by the NHAI for the same.