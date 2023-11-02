Modern Warfare III: Here's what you can expect from the next COD title

READ MORE Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will release in Spring 2024

Task Force 141 Faces the Ultimate Threat

In the sequel to Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 return to confront an exceptionally menacing adversary. Players will engage in an intense and gripping campaign as they battle against the notorious villain Vladmir Makarov, who is on a mission to assert his dominion over the world, ensuring a riveting and suspenseful gaming experience.

Unprecedented Player Choice in the Campaign

But that’s not all – Modern Warfare III is bringing some awesome new features. There are the classic cinematic missions we all love, and now, they’ve added Open Combat Missions. These missions let you make choices like never before, giving you multiple paths and decisions to complete your objectives. You can play your way, whether you prefer a stealthy approach or going all-out in a run and gun style.

The Ultimate Multiplayer Experience

And for the multiplayer fans, the game gets better than MWII. Modern Warfare III is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Call of Duty with an incredible collection of Modern Warfare maps. You’ll find both fan favourites and brand-new ones. Plus, there are extra maps for Ground War, Invasion, and the new War mode.

Revamped and Modernised Multiplayer Maps

They’ve even modernised all 16 launch maps from Modern Warfare 2, adding new modes and gameplay features to keep things fresh. And there are more than 12 new 6v6 maps coming in post-launch updates. You can enjoy classic game modes like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, along with the new Cutthroat Mode – a 3v3v3 showdown you’ve never seen before on these core maps.

New Systems and Mechanics

Modern Warfare III is taking gameplay to the next level with new movement mechanics like the Tac-Stance, designed for tactical close-quarters combat. The Gunsmith is evolving too, with After-Market Parts, allowing you to customise your weapons like never before.

Core Features for the Classic Call of Duty Experience

And for the Call of Duty purists, they’re bringing back classic features like the Mini-map with red dots showing enemy gunfire and map voting, so you have more control over your multiplayer matches. With faster Aim Down Sights, reload cancel, and slide cancel, the action is smoother and faster.

You’ll also have all perks available from the start, including the new silent movement perk, Covert Sneakers. And core multiplayer health has been increased, making Time-to-Kill longer for more intense battles.

Carry Forward Your Progress

But here’s something truly special – for the first time, a ton of content from the previous Modern Warfare game will carry forward to Modern Warfare III. That means all the weapons and Operator content you’ve unlocked will be right there with you in the new game.

Explore Exciting New Maps

And if that’s not enough, there are new maps to explore, namely – Urzikstan for the famous Warzone. On launch day, you’ll have four huge environments to conquer, including three brand-new Battle Maps and one War map that revives the popular War Mode.

Unleash the Zombies in an All-New Open World

The biggest surprise yet is the return of all renewed Zombies mode. Join forces with other squads to face massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty zombies map combining experiences of the open world and DMZ from MW II gameplay. Developed by Treyarch, the game mode delivers the dark and thrilling adventure which is now set in the Modern Warfare universe, packed with missions, secrets, and core Zombies features. With faster, bigger and stronger zombies, you’ll fight against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history in this open-world PvE survival experience. You can team up with a pack of 3 or make it up to 6 in-game with another team or dare to go solo, choose your own difficulty!

Get ready for the action-packed adventure of a lifetime in Modern Warfare III. It’s got everything a Call of Duty fan could ask for – and more!