Microsoft Copilot Pro vs Copilot: Top 5 differences explained

Microsoft has taken a huge plunge in making its most powerful generative AI assistant, Copilot Pro available to all its users across 222 countries and regions. The company had launched Copilot Pro back in January 2024. However, at the time, the generative AI assistant was available to select users. Now, the company has made it available to everyone globally. This includes people in India.

“As part of our mission to empower every person on the planet to achieve more, we are making Copilot Pro available more broadly. Copilot Pro is now available in all 222 countries/regions where Copilot is available,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post announcing the development.

The broader launch of Microsoft Copilot Pro not only makes a host of highly advanced features available to users, but it also creates confusion as to how Copilot Pro is different from Copilot, that arrived last year. So, here is a detailed guide that will clear all your doubts and answer all your queries.

How is Microsoft Copilot Pro different from Copilot?

— Microsoft launched Copilot back in September 2023. It was made available to all Windows users with 22H2 update. Soon after, the company folded Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise into Microsoft Copilot.

Microsoft Copilot Pro, on the other hand, was launched in January 2024 and it became available to all users globally in March 2024.

— Microsoft Copilot is free to access and use. However, users need to have a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription to access Copilot in the desktop apps for PC and Mac.

Microsoft Copilot Pro, on the other hand, is not available for free. Users in India need to pay Rs 2,000 per user per month to access it. Also, Copilot Pro subscriptions get users free access to Copilot in Word, Outlook and other apps.

— Microsoft Copilot offers access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo during non-peak times. However, Microsoft Copilot Pro offers access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo even during the peak hours for faster performance.

— Microsoft Copilot enables users to create and edit AI images with 15 boosts per day with Designer. On the other hand, Copilot Pro lets users generate unique images faster with its DALL-E 3 model. It also lets users enhance their creations with 100 daily boosts with Designer.

— With Copilot Pro, users get the ability to build their own Copilot GPT. A Copilot GPT is a customised Copilot tailored for a specific topic. It can be built using the company Copilot GPT Builder. This feature remains missing in Copilot.