Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Plans, benefits, speed compared

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Jio launched its much-anticipated Jio AirFiber services in India today. The device was first unveiled at the Reliance Annual General Meeting in 2022 and the company finally announced the rollout of Jio AirFiber service at its AGM this year. The newly launched Jio AirFiber uses the company’s 5G network to offer wireless high-speed internet up to 1000Mbps. Jio AirFiber is different from Jio Fiber as it does not use optical fiber cable and is easier to install anywhere with 5G connectivity. It is a plug-and-play device and relies on the existing 5G network through the nearest cell towers.

Jio AirFiber comes with the latest Wi-Fi router, 4K smart set-top-box, and voice active remote. It gives users access to more than 550 digital TV channels, more than 16 apps with subscriptions, high-speed Wi-Fi service, and smart home services including cloud PC for Education and work-from-home, security and surveillance solutions, healthcare, education, smart home IoT, gaming and home networking.

However, Jio AirFiber is not the first-of-its-kind service in India. Airtel has recently launched a similar service on August 7 this year known as Airtel Xstream AirFiber, which is a fixed wireless access (FWA) service on 5G. Here, we will look at how Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber differ and what they have to offer.

Device and the availability

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology and can simultaneously connect up to 64 devices. It is currently available in Mumbai and Delhi and the company has planned to launch the service in multiple cities and scale up nationally in a phased manner. To avail Airtel Xstream AirFiber, interested buyers can walk into select Airtel stores in Delhi and Mumbai and opt for Xstream AirFiber.

Jio AirFiber is currently available in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. However, there are no details available on Jio AirFiber device specifications currently. Interested buyers can call 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp or visit Jio’s official website or their nearest Jio Store to avail Jio AirFiber service.

Plans

Airtel Xstream AirFiber service is available at Rs 799 plan, which offers up to 100Mbps speed. The plan can be availed for a duration of six months for Rs 4,435 with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2500. However, Airtel Xstream AirFiber does not offer OTT subscriptions or digital channels with its plan.

Jio AirFiber plans are much more extensive in comparison to Airtel Xstream AirFiber and offer up to 1000Mbps speed. These plans are divided into Jio AirFiber and Jio AirFiber Max. However, Jio AirFiber Max services are currently available in selected locations. These plans are available in six and 12-month options and start at Rs 599 and go all the way up to Rs 3,999. Jio will also install an outdoor unit on the terrace/rooftop or outside the home, which is chargeable at Rs 1,000 but will be waived off in case anyone opts for an annual plan.