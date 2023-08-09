comscore
  • How to buy and install a new Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection

How to buy and install a new Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection

With Airtel's Xstream AirFiber connection, you can enjoy seamless online experiences. By following these steps, you can easily set up your new device.

Edited By: Techlusive News Desk | 2 minute, 0 seconds read

Published:Aug 09, 2023, 02:12 PM IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Airtel AirFiber connection
Airtel AirFiber connection

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is the company’s latest and India’s first high-speed fixed wireless access (FWA) service. Launched initially in Delhi and Mumbai initially, the new wireless service uses 5G network through cell towers to provide internet in fibre-free locations. With Xstream AirFiber, users can enjoy blazing-fast internet speeds, making it an attractive option for both residential and commercial customers. In this article, we will guide you through the process of purchasing a new Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection, from checking availability to getting your new connection up and running.

Step 1: Check Availability

Check if Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available in your area. You can visit the official Airtel website or contact the customer support helpline to check for coverage in your location. For now, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available only in Delhi and Mumbai, so if you are from elsewhere, you must wait.

Step 2: Visit the nearest Airtel Store

The new Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available to buy only from Airtel Stores currently. Look for the nearest outlet and make a visit to purchase the AirFiber device.

Step 3: Choose a Plan

The AirFiber plan costs Rs 799 per month for the 100Mbps connection. You can choose to pay for six months at once by paying Rs 4,435.

Step 4: Pay the security deposit

The security deposit for Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Rs. 2500. You can pay this deposit online or at an Airtel store.

Step 5: Bring the device home

Once you have purchased the Xstream AirFiber device, bring it home and keep it at a place where you think the network coverage will be the best.

Step 5: Start with the setup

You do not need a technician for the setup since Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device. Download the Airtel Xstream AirFiber app from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store on your Android phone or iPhone, respectively. Use the camera within the app to scan the QR code printed on the AirFiber device. The app will automatically detect the device and ask you to choose Wi-Fi settings.

Step 6: Start using your new connection 

Once the Airtel Xstream AirFiber device is installed, you can start using your new connection. You can connect your devices to the Wi-Fi network and enjoy high-speed internet.

With Airtel’s reliable network and high-speed internet, you can enjoy seamless online experiences for work, entertainment, and communication. The installation process is quick and easy. By following these steps you can achieve a new Airtel Xstream AirFiber Connection.

— Nishtha Srivastava

Author Name | Techlusive News Desk

