iQOO 12 India launch: What to expect from the upcoming flagship

iQOO 12 is coming to India on December 12, about a month after its China debut on November 7. The company has been teasing the phone’s specifications for a while now and amid all of that, there is a claim that the iQOO 12 series will be India’s first phone to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Qualcomm’s latest processor will power nearly all 2024 flagship phones, but iQOO wants to be the first in the line. iQOO has also showed off the iQOO 12 Pro in different angles, so we also know what the upcoming flagship phone looks like. If you are interested in buying the phone, here are a few things that you can expect from it.

iQOO 12 series display

The upcoming flagship is confirmed to come with next-level display technology. iQOO has hinted that there may be a 6.78-inch display on both standard and Pro models, featuring a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. But there will be some differences between the panels on the two phones. The display panel of the iQOO 12 has reportedly been manufactured by China’s BOE, which is one of Apple’s suppliers, too. You can expect the display on the iQOO 12 Pro to offer a 1.5K maximum resolution. On the other hand, the iQOO 12 Pro will use a curved-edge E7 AMOLED panel from Samsung, featuring 2K resolution. It will offer a peak brightness of 2700 nits with 1440Hz PWM. Both phones will come with in-screen fingerprint sensors. However, the iQOO 12 will use an optical one, while the iQOO 12 Pro will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 12 series processor

Both the upcoming phones in the iQOO 12 series, iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor for Android phones. The new processor has secured 2,169,893 points on AnTuTu, making it incredibly faster than its predecessor. The real-world performance of the new processor is expected to be much higher than that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. iQOO is also equipping its 2024 flagship phones with a new Q1 e-sports chip, which will enhance the gaming performance of the phone. The company says the new proprietary chip will offer features such as super-resolution and super-frame concurrency. The iQOO 12 series will also come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO 12 series battery

iQOO has revealed that its standard model will come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. On the other hand, the iQOO 12 Pro will use a 5100mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. iQOO has also confirmed that both phones will come with a new thermal management system, which will include a four-zone heat dissipation design with a large VC vapour chamber for better heat management. It is, however, currently unclear whether iQOO will ship power adapters with its phones.

iQOO 12 series camera

iQOO is doubling down on the camera performance of its flagship phones with the upcoming series. The iQOO 12 series will use a setup including a 50MP OmniVision OV50H main sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor. The main lens will come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the telephoto lens will have 3X optical zooming and 100X digital zooming capabilities. Both phones will have an identical camera setup on the back, as well as a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.