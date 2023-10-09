iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which one you should buy this festive season?

Festive season has begun in India, bringing with it a season of sales and discounts. Major retailers and e-commerce platforms are offering discounts on a wide range of products. India’s two e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon, have also announced their long-awaited Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales respectively. These sales began in India on October 8 and are expected to go throughout the month. Both these platforms are offering deals and major discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 during their ongoing sales. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone and wondering whether you should go for the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, stick with us as we answer this question here.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 price, offers

The iPhone 13 is up for sale on Amazon, with a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the base variant that offers 128GB of storage. In addition to this, you can choose from two other storage options – a 256GB variant priced at Rs 59,999, and a 512GB variant priced at Rs 69,499. Interested buyers can also avail an extra discount of up to Rs 50,000 by exchanging their old smartphone for a new iPhone.

Similarly, the base variant iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage is available at a price of Rs 56,999 on Flipkart and its other two variants- 256GB and 128GB are available at Rs 66,999 and Rs 86,999 respectively. Flipkart is offering a maximum discount of Rs 1,500 with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to this, buyers can avail of extra off on exchanging their old smartphone. For understanding, if you were planning to buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 without exchanging any smartphone and making the payment through the ICICI Bank card, the effective price of the iPhone 14 would be Rs 55,499.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 specifications

Both iPhones are powered by the same A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 16-core neural engine. However, iPhone 14 processor has a 5-core GPU whereas iPhone 13 gets a 4-core GPU. On the camera front, both get a 12MP main and ultra-wide camera, but the iPhone 14 also gets a Photonic Engine that brightens the image in low light. It also gets Action Mode for video stabilisation. iPhone 13 gets a battery that gives 19 hours of playback time, while iPhone 14 has a battery that gives 20 hours of playback time, as per the company’s claim. All the other features of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are more or less the same.

Conclusion

So, if you are considering buying a new iPhone or upgrading your existing iPhone, we would suggest you go with iPhone 13 as it offers a better proposition compared to iPhone 14, especially in this sale season.