I lost my Aadhaar Card, and here’s exactly 2 things that I did quickly

Losing a government ID is one of those situations you never prepare for. It just happens unexpectedly, and then your brain starts a movie of all possible worst outcomes, starting with "what ifs!" Mine happened at Delhi Airport, right after the security check. Everything felt normal until I was already seated on the flight. Somewhere between fastening the seatbelt and switching my phone to airplane mode, a thought hit me – Did I just lose my Aadhaar card? I checked my bags and pockets, but it was nowhere and my mild doubt had turned into certainty!

Panic could have been the easy reaction, but instead, I decided to focus on what could be controlled immediately. As soon as I landed and got internet access, I did two things online that not only gave me peace of mind but also protected me from potential misuse.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, here's exactly what you should do.

First step: File an online Police complaint

It might sound like a big step for something as small as a lost card, but filing a complaint is important, especially when it involves identity proof. Why? Because Aadhaar carries sensitive personal information. If it lands in the wrong hands, it could potentially be used for identity misuse. Having a police record ensures you have documented proof that the card was lost, not shared.

The good part is, you don’t need to visit a police station anymore for this. Here’s what you can do instead..

How to file a lost item complaint online:

Visit your state police’s official website. In my case, it was – https://lostfound.delhipolice.gov.in/LostApp/index.aspx

Look for options like “Lost Article Report” or “e-FIR.”

Fill in basic details, what you lost, where you likely lost it, and your contact information.

Submit the form and download the acknowledgement copy.

The entire process barely took me 5-10 minutes. And honestly, the moment I downloaded that acknowledgement, half the stress disappeared.

Second step: Order a new Aadhaar PVC card online

Once the complaint was done, the next obvious move was to get a replacement, and thankfully, UIDAI has that option too. You can request a PVC Aadhaar card and get it delivered to your home with 4-5 working days.

Here’s how you can book it:

First of all, go to the official UIDAI website.

Click on “Order Aadhaar PVC Card.”

Enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID.

Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Preview your details and make the payment of reprint amount (currently Rs 75).

Submit, and you’re done.

The simple tip here is to act fast and don’t wait, assuming that it will turn up. Also, maybe keep a digital copy stored securely with you on Digilocker or your email, always.