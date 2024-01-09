CES 2024 update: Dell recently unveiled new XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops. Now, just days after, the company has announced that its new Alienware series of gaming laptops. The updated Alienware series includes the Alienware M16 R2, the Alienware X16 R2 and the Alienware M18 R2. These new laptops come with a host of advanced features, which includes the Intel Core Ultra H Series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile GPUs, a new Stealth Mode and Wi-Fi 7 for connectivity.

READ MORE Should You Buy The Alienware M18 In 2024: 5 Green And 3 Red Flags

Dell Alienware laptops price and availability

As far as availability is concerned, the Alienware M16 R2 will be up for purchase in India starting January 11 and come at a starting price of $1,649.99 (Rs 1.37 lakh approximately). On the other hand, the Alienware x16 R2 will start at $2,099.99 (Rs 1.74 lakh approximately), the Alienware m18 R2 will start at $1,899.99 (Rs 1.58 lakh approximately) and it will be up for purchase starting January 11. Dell hasn’t announced the availability of these laptops in India yet.

Dell Alienware M16 R2 specifications

It comes with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 240Hz, 2560 x 1600 resolution and a peak brightness of 300 nits. It is powered by up to Intel Ultra 9 processor 185H that is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForece RTX 4070 mobile GPU, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of dual storage space. It is backed by a 90Whr Li-ion battery with a 280W charger.

On the camera front, it comes with a Alienware FHD camera with dual-array microphones. Coming to keyboard, it sports an Alienware M Series 1-zone AlienFX keyboard.

Dell Alienware X16 R2 specifications

It comes with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 240Hz, and a 2560 x 1600p resolution. It is powered by up to Intel Ultra 9 processor 185H that is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForece RTX 4090 mobile GPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage space in RAID 0 configuration. It is backed by a 90Whr Li-ion battery with a 280W charger. On the camera front, it comes with a Alienware FHD camera with dual-array microphones.

Dell Alienware M18 R2 specifications

It comes with an 18-inch QHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 165Hz, 300 nits of peak brightness and a 2560 x 1600p resolution. It is powered by up to 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX processor that is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForece RTX 4090 mobile GPU, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of dual storage space. It is backed by a 97Whr Li-ion battery.

On the camera front, it comes with a Alienware FHD camera with dual-array microphones. It also has a Alienware M-Series per key AlienFX RGB keyboard.