Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

Over the past few years, foldable phones have become mainstream around the world. The credit for popularising foldable phones goes to Samsung, which has constantly updated its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineups every year. But Samsung is not the only player. Thanks to companies such as Motorola and Oppo, customers have more options today. Also Read - Foldable phones in Rs 60,000-75,000 range to grow 5 times by 2026

A wide range of foldable phones are now available on the market in India across price ranges. Want a big-screened tablet-style foldable phone? You have it. Not a fan of big screens but still want your phone to fold? You have flip phones on the market. The bottom line is the options in the foldable smartphone market today are ever more than they were about two years back. If you are looking to buy a new foldable phone, here are some options: Also Read - Global foldable phones market to hit 48 million units at worth $42 billion

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The latest phone in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup brings several upgrades. It has a bigger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The cover display measures 6.2 inches with the same specifications. Powering it is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while a triple setup of 50MP cameras offers different types of photography. It also has two selfie cameras. The one on the inside uses a 10MP sensor, while the camera used on the cover display has a 4MP sensor. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale in India today: Pricing, offers, specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,54,999 for the entry model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

If you do not want a big screen on your foldable phone, Samsung’s Flip range may suit your needs. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 folds in the middle, but instead of horizontally, it opens vertically. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. A 1.9-inch cover Super AMOLED display is also there. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has two 12MP cameras. The 10MP selfie camera is on the inside. It uses a 3700mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Rs 89,999.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

This year Oppo entered India’s foldable phone market with the latest Find N2 Flip. It is the first-generation flip phone from the company, but not the first foldable phone. In 2021, Oppo launched its first foldable phone Find N but never introduced it to the Indian market. The Find N2 Flip comes across as the most capable rival to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It has a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz main display with HDR10+ and a 3.26-inch cover display with an AMOLED panel. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, has 50MP dual cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4300mAh battery.

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip costs Rs 89,999.