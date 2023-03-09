Apple today announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more colour choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 is expected to get a new yellow colour optionAlso Read - JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest is now live: Best deals on Galaxy M13, iPhone 14 Plus and more Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus is selling at discount of Rs 11,000 on Jio Mart
Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video
Like every year, Apple has updated its current iPhone line-up with a new colour variant. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now come in yellow.
