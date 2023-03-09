Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Apple today announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more colour choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 is expected to get a new yellow colour option