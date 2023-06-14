Amazon's cheaper Prime Lite membership now available in India

Amazon has started expanding the availability of cheaper Prime membership in India. The trials for the affordable membership began sometime in January, allowing select customers to subscribe to Amazon Prime membership without paying the original cost. However, at the expense of some benefits. The new Prime Lite membership narrows down the Prime benefits since it is cheaper than the regular membership. Also Read - Amazon Prime Lite subscription expected to launch in India soon

The Prime Lite membership costs Rs 999 for a year, which is Rs 500 down from the annual subscription cost of regular Prime membership. Unlike the regular Prime membership, Prime Lite comes only in a yearly tier, so you cannot have monthly or quarterly membership periods for it. Anyone who is not a Prime member can now subscribe to Prime Lite after a trial.

Amazon Prime Lite benefits

As part of their Prime Lite subscription, you get access to free two-day deliveries, free no-rush shipping to eligible addresses with a cashback offer, and free standard delivery without a minimum order value requirement. If you want some items to reach you the next morning, you can pay Rs 175 per item under the Prime Lite subscription. However, Amazon’s Morning Delivery is available only at eligible addresses.

The Prime Lite subscription also makes you eligible for up to 5 percent cashback on using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for select transactions. Amazon says that buying a gift card will not be an eligible transaction for cashback. You will be eligible for early access during Great Indian and season sales, as well as exclusive Lightning deals on certain products and Deal of the Day.

Moreover, the affordable Prime membership also gives you access to Prime Video. Unlike the regular Prime membership, you will be able to stream shows and movies on two devices simultaneously in HD quality. That means you will not get the ability to stream on up to four devices concurrently in up to 4K resolution.

The Lite plan, however, ditches some benefits that you otherwise receive as part of the regular Prime membership. You will have no access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading services. Other benefits such as free screen replacement offers and no-cost EMI payment options are also not a part of the Prime Lite subscription.