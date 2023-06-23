2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

I attended the HP Unleashed event yesterday, which was all about the 2023 HP Omen and Victus laptops. At the event, I got time to experience these machines and play games like Call of Duty, Valorant, and Asphalt 9. That said, here is my 2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup’s first look and initial impressions. Also Read - HP launches Omen Transcend 16, Omen 16, Victus 16 gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

But before that, take a minute and have a look at the specifications of these machines. While all three have different variants with different specifications, here's what you will get in the top-tier variants of each machine.

HP Omen and Victus lineup specifications

Specifications HP Omen Transcend 16 HP Omen 16 HP Victus 16 Processor 13th Gen Intel i9-13900HX chip 13th Gen Intel i7 chip 13th Gen Intel i7 chip Graphics 13thNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Display 16-inch IPS, WQXGA resolution, 240Hz, 7ms response time

400nits brightness 16.1-inch IPS, FHD resolution, 165 Hz, 7ms response time

300nits brightness 16.1-inch IPS, FHD resolution,165Hz, 7ms response time 300nits brightness Memory 16GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB) 32GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM (2 x 16 GB) Up to 32GB DDR4-4800 MHz RAM (2 x 16 GB) Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Keyboard Full-size, per key RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard

and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology Full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard

and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology Full-size, 1-zone RGB backlit, performance blue opaque keyboard with numeric keypad Webcam HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with

temporal noise reduction and

integrated dual array digital microphones HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with

temporal noise reduction and

integrated dual array digital microphones HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with

integrated dual array digital microphones Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card (supporting gigabit data rate) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card(supporting gigabit data rate) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card I/O 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate

(USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)

2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate

1 RJ-45, 1 headphone/microphone combo

1 AC smart pin

1 HDMI 2.1 1 USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate

(USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)

2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate

1 RJ-45, 1 headphone/microphone combo

1 AC smart pin

1 HDMI 2.1 1 USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate

DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge

1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)

2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate

1 RJ-45, 1 headphone/microphone combo

1 AC smart pin

1 HDMI 2.1 Audio Audio by B&O Dual speakers Audio by B&O Dual speakers Audio by B&O Dual speakers Battery 6-cell, 97Wh Li-ion

Support battery fast charge 6-cell, 83Wh Li-ion

Support battery fast charge 6-cell, 83Wh Li-ion

Support battery fast charge Power Adapter – – – Dimensions and weight 36.55 x 26.90 x1.99 cm; 2.09 Kg 36.90 x 23.94 x 2.39 cm; 2.32 Kg 36.9 x 25.9 x 2.29 cm; 2.29 Kg Colours Shadow Black Shadow Black Performance Blue Price Starts at Rs 1,59,999 Starts at Rs 1,04,999 Starts at Rs 59,999

HP Omen Transcend 16 initial impressions

Okay, so this is the top-of-the-line gaming laptop from HP. The Omen Transcend 16 gets a 16-inch WQXGA display. Since it is at the top of the lineup, it has the highest peak brightness, the highest refresh rate, and the best CPU-GPU combination of the bunch.

The Transcend gets per-key RGB lighting, which you can control via the Omen Gaming Hub app. It has a ton of RGB customization options, including a ghosting option where each key you tap lights up and slowly fades as you tap the next one.

It is a gaming laptop so it has some thickness and weight to it, but in my brief time with this laptop, I could almost not believe how light it is. And that’s not because it is a sleek chassis, but because this chassis will be packing an Intel i9 chip and Nvidia graphics when it ships. I can only confirm the heat management once I get this device for a review, but HP has done a good job of keeping it physically slim and tight.

Thoughts on the HP Omen 16

I couldn’t get my hands on the base Omen 16, but judging by the specs, we can call it the middle child in this lineup. According to the spec sheet HP shared with us, the Omen 16 has 32GB RAM, which is double what the Transcend is packing. Other than that, it sits in the sweet spot of performance and battery life.

This starts at around Rs 50,000 less than the Transcend, which means if you go for the Omen 16, you can save some money for peripherals like a gaming mouse and headphones. The specifications also look promising, so it should be able to handle heavy games. Lastly, the Omen 16 has the HP Tempest cooling, which the company is banking a lot on.

Victus 16 initial impressions

This is the most affordable laptop of the three. The Victus 16 doesn’t look like an out-and-out gaming laptop. HP told us this laptop is focused on creators and new gamers. It has an Intel i5 chip and Nvidia 4060 graphics, which are decent specs to start with.

Victus 16 also borrows the Tempest cooling system along with almost all the connectivity options from its more powerful siblings. Other than that, it is packing a high refresh rate screen, and up to 32GB RAM, which should be enough to handle heavy workloads like video editing and gaming.

While that’s all about the 2023 HP Omen and Victus first look, you can reach out to us with any questions on these devices, and we’ll try to answer you as soon and as thoroughly as possible. The colors, prices, and specifications of these models are in the specs table at the beginning of this article, so you can check all the details and compare them right here.