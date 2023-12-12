The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger 3,’ directed by Maneesh Sharma, has been a hit at the box office since its release on November 12, 2023. The film has won over millions of fans worldwide with its gripping plot.

READ MORE Top 10 K-Dramas you can binge on OTT this weekend

How to watch Tiger 3 on OTT

Fans who missed the film in theatres can rejoice as ‘Tiger 3’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 12, as per reports. This is a boon for Salman Khan’s loyal followers, who can watch the film at their own convenience. If you are interested in watching Tiger 3 on OTT, here is a step-by-step guide on how to watch Tiger 3 on OTT.

READ MORE Watch these 8 controversial OTT shows this weekend

A step-by-step guide on how to watch Tiger 3 on OTT

Step 1: Open the Prime Video app on your smartphone or go to Amazon Prime Video on your computer.

Step 2: Tiger 3 will show up on your home screen. If you didn’t find it, search for Tiger 3 in the search box.

Step 3: Once you are on the movie page, you can start playing the movie.

‘Tiger 3’ boasts of stellar performances by its cast, which also includes Emraan Hashmi in a key role. The film’s multilingual release has increased its appeal, creating a buzz for this fifth entry in the YRF spy Universe. The film continues the story from Tiger Zinda Hai, War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). Tiger and Zoya are framed for treason by Aatish Rehman, a rogue ISI agent. They have to go on a dangerous mission to prove their innocence and clear their names.

Amazon Prime Video plan

Amazon Prime Video is complementary to the Amazon Prime plan. Amazon Prime’s monthly plan costs Rs 299, the Quarterly plan is priced at Rs 599, and the annual plan is available for Rs 1,499. There is also an Annual Prime Lite, which costs Rs 799 for 12 months. Subscribers of Amazon Prime Lite get benefits such as free delivery to certain addresses, reduced delivery charges to eligible locations, perks of Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, access to Amazon Prime Video, and exclusive early deals. However, they do not have access to Prime Reading, Amazon Music, and in-game content.