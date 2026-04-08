Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord now streaming online: Where to watch, story, cast

A new chapter in the Star Wars universe is here with Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, and this time it puts the spotlight back on one of its darker characters. The series picks up Darth Maul’s story after the Clone Wars, showing what he does next when he is no longer just following orders, but trying to build power on his own terms. Also Read: 5 top OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar to watch

The show has already started streaming, and it is being talked about mainly because it shifts attention away from the usual Jedi vs Sith storyline and goes deeper into the underworld side of the galaxy. Also Read: IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch online; Check Vi, Airtel, Jio plans

When and where to watch

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premiered on April 6, 2026, and is currently streaming on JioHotstar. It started with two episodes, and more are expected to drop every week. Also Read: Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now Live: Where and how to watch in India

Since it’s available on JioHotstar, you can watch it across devices without much hassle, whether that’s your phone, TV, laptop, or tablet.

What the story focuses on

The story takes place in a part of the galaxy that is still outside the Empire’s full control. Instead of large-scale battles, the story stays closer to Maul. It shows how he slowly starts building influence again, relying more on planning, strategy, and the alliances he makes along the way.

You see him stepping into the criminal underworld, dealing with power struggles, and trying to establish control in a space where nothing is stable yet. There are also hints of him searching for ancient Sith-related power, which adds another layer to the story.

At the same time, the series also looks at his mindset. It shows how his past shapes his actions, rather than presenting him as just a one-dimensional villain.

Cast and crew details

The series features voices from actors like Sam Witwer, Stephen Stanton, and Wagner Moura. Direction is handled by Brad Rau, while creators like Dave Filoni and George Lucas are also associated with the project.

What stands out in the series

Instead of focusing on large wars or familiar heroes, the series stays closer to Maul and his journey. There is more focus on planning, survival, and control rather than just action. At the same time, the series still includes lightsaber sequences and conflict, but they are not the only highlight here.

The mix of underworld politics, personal struggle, and connections to existing Star Wars lore makes it slightly different from the usual format.

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There is no official rating available yet, but the show had already created interest among fans before release. For those who have followed Maul’s story earlier, this adds more context, while new viewers can still follow it without needing too much background.