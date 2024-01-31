Netflix January 2024 releases include Animal, Killer Soup, and more

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
January 1, 2024
- Annabelle
- Annie (1982)
- Antz
- Aquaman
- Beethoven
- Bitconned
- Bruce Almighty
- City of Lies
- Dawn of the Dead
- Fool Me Once
- Gravity
- How to Train Your Dragon
- It’s Complicated
- Jackie Brown
- Joe Bell
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Little Fockers
- Loudermilk, Seasons 1-3
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- ONE PIECE: Marineford
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Peppa Pig Seasons 3-6
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- School of Rock
- Survivor Season 33
- Survivor Season 7
- The Croods
- The Good Doctor
- The First Purge
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
- The Purge: Election Year
- The Wonder Years Seasons 1-2 (2021)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Training Day
- Venom
- You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
- Zombieland
January 3, 2024
- Wolf
January 4, 2024
- Boy Swallows Universe (AU)
- Hi Hanna
- Society of the Snow (ES)
- The Brothers Sun
January 5, 2024
- Conjuring Kannapan
- Good Grief
- Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
January 6, 2024
- The Florida Project
January 8, 2024
- This Is Us Seasons 1-6
January 10, 2024
- The Trust: A Game of Greed
- Break Point Season 2
January 11, 2024
- Champion
- Killer Soup
- Sonic Prime Chapter 3
January 12, 2024
- Love Is Blind: Sweden
- Lift
January 15, 2024
- Holey Moley” Seasons 3-4
- CoComelon Season 9
- MTV Floribama Shore Season 2
- Maboroshi
- One Piece Film Gold
January 16, 2024
- Cats (2019)
- Men on a Mission: 2023 Episode 44
January 17, 2024
- Freaks
- End of the Line (BR)
January 18, 2024
- Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA)
January 19, 2024
- Love on the Spectrum: U.S.” Season 2
- Love Is Blind: Sweden (New episodes)
- Mi soledad tiene alas (ES)
- Sixty Minutes” (DE)
- Starfish
January 20, 2024
- The Real World Season 16
- Captivating the King (KR)
- Salaar
January 22, 2024
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Not Quite Narwhal Season 2
January 23, 2024
- Train to Busan
- “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
January 24, 2024
- American Girl: Corinne Tan
- Six Nations: Full Contact (GB)
- Queer Eye Season 8
January 25, 2024
- Animal
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution
- Griselda
- The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 4
January 26, 2024
- Badland Hunters
- Love Is Blind: Sweden (New episodes)
January 27, 2024
- Doctor Slump (KR)
January 28, 2024
- Love Is Blind: Sweden (Mew episodes)
January 29, 2024
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN)
January 30, 2024
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB)
January 31, 2024
- Alexander the Great (GB)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP)
- WIL (BE)
- Baby Bandito (GB)