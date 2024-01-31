Netflix January 2024 releases include Animal, Killer Soup, and more

Despite January coming to an end, Netflix continues to add fresh content to its platform. The streaming giant released many highly acclaimed titles this month, so much so that binge-watchers could not have enough of them. From Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma’s Killer Soup to Ranbir Kapoor‘s blockbuster Animal, Netflix users had something to be hooked to every weekend, if not every day. While February releases from Netflix look exciting, you must ensure you have not missed out on catching up on what was released in January and are up-to-date with the latest movies and web series.

If you are planning on finishing the entire slate of January releases from Netflix, we have got you covered. Here are all the titles that Netflix released over January.

READ MORE Prabhas-starrer Salaar now available on this OTT platform