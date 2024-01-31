comscore
  • Netflix January 2024 releases include Animal, Killer Soup, and more

Netflix January 2024 releases include Animal, Killer Soup, and more

If you have missed a movie or a web series released last month, here is a list of all the January releases by Netflix.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Jan 31, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

Netflix released several new titles in January.

Story Highlights

  • Netflix released several new titles over the past month.
  • Animal and Salaar are one of the blockbuster movies available.
  • Killer Soup and Griselda are hotly-anticipated web series.

Despite January coming to an end, Netflix continues to add fresh content to its platform. The streaming giant released many highly acclaimed titles this month, so much so that binge-watchers could not have enough of them. From Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma’s Killer Soup to Ranbir Kapoor‘s blockbuster Animal, Netflix users had something to be hooked to every weekend, if not every day. While February releases from Netflix look exciting, you must ensure you have not missed out on catching up on what was released in January and are up-to-date with the latest movies and web series.

Animal OTT release date: Check out when Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster is out

If you are planning on finishing the entire slate of January releases from Netflix, we have got you covered. Here are all the titles that Netflix released over January.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar now available on this OTT platform

January 1, 2024

  1. Annabelle
  2. Annie (1982)
  3. Antz
  4. Aquaman
  5. Beethoven
  6. Bitconned
  7. Bruce Almighty
  8. City of Lies
  9. Dawn of the Dead
  10. Fool Me Once
  11. Gravity
  12. How to Train Your Dragon
  13. It’s Complicated
  14. Jackie Brown
  15. Joe Bell
  16. John Wick
  17. John Wick: Chapter 2
  18. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  19. Jurassic Park
  20. Jurassic Park III
  21. Little Fockers
  22. Loudermilk, Seasons 1-3
  23. Mamma Mia!
  24. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  25. Meet the Fockers
  26. Meet the Parents
  27. ONE PIECE: Marineford
  28. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  29. Peppa Pig Seasons 3-6
  30. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
  31. School of Rock
  32. Survivor Season 33
  33. Survivor Season 7
  34. The Croods
  35. The Good Doctor
  36. The First Purge
  37. The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  38. The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
  39. The Purge: Election Year
  40. The Wonder Years Seasons 1-2 (2021)
  41. Those Who Wish Me Dead
  42. Training Day
  43. Venom
  44. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
  45. Zombieland

January 3, 2024

  1. Wolf

January 4, 2024

  1. Boy Swallows Universe (AU)
  2. Hi Hanna
  3. Society of the Snow (ES)
  4. The Brothers Sun

January 5, 2024

  1. Conjuring Kannapan
  2. Good Grief
  3. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

January 6, 2024

  1. The Florida Project

January 8, 2024

  1. This Is Us Seasons 1-6

January 10, 2024

  1. The Trust: A Game of Greed
  2. Break Point Season 2

January 11, 2024

  1. Champion
  2. Killer Soup
  3. Sonic Prime Chapter 3

January 12, 2024

  1. Love Is Blind: Sweden
  2. Lift

January 15, 2024

  1. Holey Moley” Seasons 3-4
  2. CoComelon Season 9
  3. MTV Floribama Shore Season 2
  4. Maboroshi
  5. One Piece Film Gold

January 16, 2024

  1. Cats (2019)
  2. Men on a Mission: 2023 Episode 44

January 17, 2024

  1. Freaks
  2. End of the Line (BR)

January 18, 2024

  1. Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA)

January 19, 2024

  1. Love on the Spectrum: U.S.” Season 2
  2. Love Is Blind: Sweden (New episodes)
  3. Mi soledad tiene alas (ES)
  4. Sixty Minutes” (DE)
  5. Starfish

January 20, 2024

  1. The Real World Season 16
  2. Captivating the King (KR)
  3. Salaar

January 22, 2024

  1. Avatar: The Last Airbender
  2. Not Quite Narwhal Season 2

January 23, 2024

  1. Train to Busan
  2. “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

January 24, 2024

  1. American Girl: Corinne Tan
  2. Six Nations: Full Contact (GB)
  3. Queer Eye Season 8

January 25, 2024

  1. Animal
  2. Masters of the Universe: Revolution
  3. Griselda
  4. The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 4

January 26, 2024

  1. Badland Hunters
  2. Love Is Blind: Sweden (New episodes)

January 27, 2024

  1. Doctor Slump (KR)

January 28, 2024

  1. Love Is Blind: Sweden (Mew episodes)

January 29, 2024

  1. Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN)

January 30, 2024

  1. Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB)

January 31, 2024

  1. Alexander the Great (GB)
  2. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP)
  3. WIL (BE)
  4. Baby Bandito (GB)
Author Name | Shubham Verma

