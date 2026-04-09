KKR vs LSG live streaming: When and how to watch IPL 2026 match on phone

The IPL 2026 season is in full swing, and the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants is one fixture lined up for tonight. If you are not watching it on TV, catching the game on your phone is fairly simple, as long as you know where to look. Also Read: How to watch IPL 2026 live for free: Jio users can stream today’s matches without subscription

The match is scheduled to take place on today, April 9, at the Eden Gardens, with the start time set for 7:30 PM IST. The toss is expected around 7:00 PM, so if you want to catch everything from the start, it’s better to log in a few minutes early. Also Read: BGMI adds cricket league minigame during IPL season: Features, rewards, how to play

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match today: Where to watch on mobile and online

If you’re watching on your phone, the match will be live on JioHotstar. You can open the app or use the website and sign in with your account. Once you’re in, you’ll find the live match listed on the homepage or under the sports section when the game goes live. Also Read: IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch online; Check Vi, Airtel, Jio plans

Do you need a JioHotstar subscription?

To watch the match without interruptions, you will need an active subscription. There are a few subscription options available, including mobile-only plans, so you can pick what suits you.

If you already have a plan, you can directly start streaming when the match begins. If not, you will need to pick a plan before kickoff.

Things to keep in mind before streaming

Streaming a full match can eat up a lot of data, especially if you’re watching in higher quality. Using Wi-Fi is a safer option, or just make sure your data pack can handle it.

Also, it helps to keep the app updated. Logging in before the match begins can save you from last-minute loading issues or delays.

Match context

KKR will be looking to sort out their combinations, especially after their last match didn’t go as planned. LSG, on the other hand, will aim to carry forward their recent performance.

Matches between these two sides at Eden Gardens have been close before, so this could go either way.

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Quick recap

If you’re watching on your phone, it’s pretty simple. Install the app, log in, and start the stream at match time. With a stable internet connection, you should be able to watch the game without any trouble.