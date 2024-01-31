By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Disney+ Hotstar is one of the most popular streaming platforms with shows and movies of a variety of genres from different studios. Every month, the platform gets new series and movies and this month there were close to 20 new titles released. From Koffee with Karan 8 to The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, and anime like Ishura, this month was bliss for content consumers.
If you are planning to binge-watch all the shows and movies released this month on Disney+ Hotstar, then follow the list below.
Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins is a National Geographic series released last year, which made it to Disney+ Hotstar on January 1.
Ishura released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3. It is an action-adventure anime with 24 episodes.
Koffee with Karan Season 8 streamed on the platform on January 4 with an exciting lineup of stars.
The new season’s first episode of The Great North arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on January 8. The next episode is lined up for next month.
The all-new MCU series dubbed Echo was released on January 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.
The series was released on Jan 12 on Disney+ Hotstar and is recommended for mythology lovers.
The animated series Bluey Season 3 arrived on the platform on January 12. It has 10 episodes that you can binge-watch.
The series showcased the acclaimed chef and TV presenter Luke Nguyhen’s adventure in South India. It was released on January 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Korean drama series made it to Disney+ Hotstar on January 17.
The Spanish series was released on January 17 on the platform. It follows the story of Maria Guadalupe del Mar Diaz Mint aka Lupe.
The 2023 series was released on January 19 on Disney+ Hotstar. The series has a 7/10 rating on IMDb.
The series starring Keanu Reeves arrived on the platform on January 19. As the name suggests, it’s all about Formula 1.
The series about the legendary Balenciaga founder was released on January 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Karmma Calling series starring Raveena Tandon was released on Jan 26.
Other than this, shows like A Real Bufs's life, Snakes SOS: Goa's Wildest Season 4, A Hero's Journey, and Choir were also released this month on Disney+ Hotstar.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
