Disney+ Hotstar is one of the most popular streaming platforms with shows and movies of a variety of genres from different studios. Every month, the platform gets new series and movies and this month there were close to 20 new titles released. From Koffee with Karan 8 to The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, and anime like Ishura, this month was bliss for content consumers.

READ MORE Republic Day 2024: 10 movies you can watch this long weekend

If you are planning to binge-watch all the shows and movies released this month on Disney+ Hotstar, then follow the list below.

READ MORE Top shows coming on OTT this week

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins – Jan 1

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins is a National Geographic series released last year, which made it to Disney+ Hotstar on January 1.

Ishura – Jan 3

Ishura released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3. It is an action-adventure anime with 24 episodes.

Koffee with Karan 8 – Jan 4

Koffee with Karan Season 8 streamed on the platform on January 4 with an exciting lineup of stars.

The Great North Season 4 – Jan 7

The new season’s first episode of The Great North arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on January 8. The next episode is lined up for next month.

Echo – Jan 10

The all-new MCU series dubbed Echo was released on January 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 – Jan 12

The series was released on Jan 12 on Disney+ Hotstar and is recommended for mythology lovers.

Bluey Season 3 – Jan 12

The animated series Bluey Season 3 arrived on the platform on January 12. It has 10 episodes that you can binge-watch.

Luke Nguyen’s India – Jan 15

The series showcased the acclaimed chef and TV presenter Luke Nguyhen’s adventure in South India. It was released on January 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

A Shop for Killers – Jan 17

The Korean drama series made it to Disney+ Hotstar on January 17.

It Was Always Me Season 1, 2 – Jan 17

The Spanish series was released on January 17 on the platform. It follows the story of Maria Guadalupe del Mar Diaz Mint aka Lupe.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story – Jan 19

The 2023 series was released on January 19 on Disney+ Hotstar. The series has a 7/10 rating on IMDb.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story – January 19

The series starring Keanu Reeves arrived on the platform on January 19. As the name suggests, it’s all about Formula 1.

Cristobal Balenciaga – January 19

The series about the legendary Balenciaga founder was released on January 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karmma Calling – January 26

Karmma Calling series starring Raveena Tandon was released on Jan 26.

Other than this, shows like A Real Bufs’s life, Snakes SOS: Goa’s Wildest Season 4, A Hero’s Journey, and Choir were also released this month on Disney+ Hotstar.