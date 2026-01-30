Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT release date, episodes, and what to expect

Marvel has confirmed the streaming details for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The new season continues directly from the events of Season 1 and brings back several familiar characters as the story moves deeper into New York’s criminal and political landscape. Also Read: JioHotstar subscription plans in India changed; it starts at Rs 79 only - ALL details

When and where to watch

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will begin streaming in India on JioHotstar from March 25, 2026. The show will release episodes weekly, with a new episode arriving every Wednesday. Viewers will be able to watch the series in English, as well as Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

What Season 2 focuses on

Season 2 picks up immediately after the end of the first season. Wilson Fisk is now the Mayor of New York. Along with the position, he has gained official control over the city, while continuing his activities away from public view. Matt Murdock keeps a low profile and continues operating as Daredevil. With Wilson Fisk in power, his scope to act is limited, and even small actions carry risk.

Season 2 centres on the contrast between Fisk’s public position as Mayor and his actions away from the spotlight. At the same time, Matt tries to push back without exposing himself or putting the people around him in danger. Season 2 continues the conflict between those in control and those trying to push back.

Trailer and story setup

The trailer shows Matt under constant pressure. Fisk appears firmly in charge, and most situations seem to escalate quickly. The footage points to direct confrontations, unstable alliances, and situations that could change how power operates in the city.

Cast returning for Season 2

Season 2 sees Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, with Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk. Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal are also part of the season, bringing back characters that play a key role in Matt’s journey.

Early response

According to the reference articles, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has already drawn attention ahead of release. The show currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.9 out of 10, reflecting strong interest going into its second season.