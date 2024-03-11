Xiaomi 14 India sale: Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 along with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in India earlier this month. Now, less than a week after its launch, the Xiaomi 14 is up for grabs in India. Interested buyers can purchase the phone at Amazon India, mi.com, Xiaomi retail outlets and other retailers starting today.

The Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs 69,999 in India for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. As a part of the first sale, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchases made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, it is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on select devices. Post these offers, the Xiaomi 14 will be available at a price of Rs 59,999. Separately, the company is also offering a no-cost EMI option of up to 24 months.

Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 comes with a 6.36-inch AMOLED Pro HDR display with a resolution of 2670 x 1200 pixels, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and features such as Pro HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, DCI-P3 colour gamut, TrueColour and a dedicated reading mode.

The Xiaomi 14 comes with a 32MP in-display selfie camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 32MP telephoto lens and a 50MP lens.

As far as internals are concerned, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 14-based HyperOS and it comes with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 90W hyper charging technology. The phone has Wi-Fi 7, 5G, GPS and NavIC: L5 for connectivity and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Xiaomi 14 comes in Matte Black, Jade Green and Classic White colour variants.