Vijay Sales announces Apple Days sale: Check top deals on iPhone 14, MacMook Air, AirPods Pro

Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale on its platform. The sale will begin on April 29 and it will go on until May 4. During the course of this sale, the retailer is offering special deals and discounts on the purchase of various Apple devices including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPads at over 125 Vijay Sales retail outlets across the country and Vijaysales.com. Also Read - How to hide (or unhide) your personal photos on your iPhone or iPad

In addition to offering discounts, cashback offers and no-cost EMI schemes, the retailer is also offering MyVS loyalty reward points of 0.75 percent on device purchases, which can be redeemed at Re 1 per point at the Vijay Sales retail stores. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 67,999 with bank offers is a sweet deal

Here are the top deals on the purchase of various devices during the Apple Days sale: Also Read - Apple may allow users to install apps beyond its App Store: Report

— During the sale, the iPhone 13, which costs Rs 69,900, will be available for Rs 61,490. Additionally, interested buyers will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Apart from this, interested buyers will get a minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000. Vijay Sales is offering additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 to the interested buyers. The total discounts offered by Vijay Sales will reduce the effective price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 51,490.

— Similarly, the iPhone 14, which is available for Rs 79,900, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 70,990. Additionally, interested buyers will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, interested buyers will get a minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000, which will be topped by an additional exchange value of Rs 3,000 at Vijay Sales. After all the discounts, the iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 58,990.

— On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs 76,490 after getting a discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards purchases, while the iPhone 14 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,17,990.

— During the ongoing sale, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available at starting price of Rs 1,28,490, after getting a cashback of Rs 3000 on HDFC Bank cards.

— Coming to iPad, the ninth-gen iPad will be available at a starting price of Rs 26,490 after getting a cashback of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards, while the tenth-gen iPad will be available at a starting price of Rs 38,680 after getting a Rs 3,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and the fifth-gen iPad Air will be available at a starting price of Rs 52,700.

— During the Apple Days sale, the MacBook Air with M1 chip will be available at a starting price of Rs 77,900, while the MacBook Air with M2 chip will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,02,790.

— The MacBook Pro with M2 chip, on the other hand, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,11,900.

— Coming to Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra will be available at a starting price of Rs 80,390, while the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available at a starting price of Rs 39,990 and the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will be available at a starting price of Rs 25,990.

— AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will be available at Rs 23,490.