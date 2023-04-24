comscore
Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 67,999 with bank offers is a sweet deal

Deals

With bank offers, the Apple iPhone 14 in all colors is available at Rs 67,999.

Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 14 can be grabbed for as low as Rs 67,999 with offers.
  • The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display.
  • The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple's 5-core A15 Bionic chip.
Apple iPhone 14 Camera

The best time to buy iPhones is during sales. If there are no sales, some card offers may get you new iPhones at a cheaper price. Just like that the Apple iPhone 14 has Bank offers on Amazon taking the price down to Rs 67,999. Let’s take a look at the deal. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook hopes more Indian girls learn coding early

This Apple iPhone 14 deal is worth checking out

The iPhone 14 is available on Amazon at Rs 71,999, which is down from Rs 79,999 launch price. Also Read - Apple may just have confirmed new Macs are coming at WWDC 2023

Furthermore, with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can get a flat Rs 4,000 discount. This takes the final price of the iPhone to Rs 67,999 for the base 128GB variant. Also Read - Apple's upcoming 15-inch Macbook Air to come with two M2 chip variants

The device with 256GB and 512GB variants can be grabbed at Rs 80,900 and Rs 97,999. The price is same for all color options including the new Yellow shade.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications and features

The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest iPhone on the market. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution. It has HDR10 support and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The screen has Ceramic Shield Glass protection.

The device boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The camera is capable of shooting in 4K at 60fps. There’s a single 12MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that has 5 cores. It has 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 3,279mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging via the Lightning port.

The iPhone 14 runs on iOS 16 and will receive iOS updates for many coming years. It has support for Face ID for security. Apple has offered a stereo speaker setup and connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS(among other GNSS options).

  • Published Date: April 24, 2023 4:29 PM IST
