Top Printer you can buy in India: HP, Canon, more

Top printers: Printers are very useful devices and help print documents on the go. However, choosing one can be difficult, as there are many options and features to consider. That is why we have compiled a list of the best printers for different budgets and needs. You can compare them based on the brand, price, printing speed, functionality and more to find the perfect match for your needs. You can also get an additional discount of up to 5,000 on Amazon with HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 2,000 discount on One Card credit card or a 7.5 percent discount on IndusInd credit card EMI transactions. Take a look at our top picks and choose a perfect printer with ease.

HP Deskjet 2331

It is a home printer with print, scan and copy functionality and colour output with wired and high-speed USB 2.0. It gives up to 20 ppm (draft, A4) and up to 7.5 ppm (ISO) black prints. It gives up to 16 ppm (draft, A4) and up to 5.5 ppm (ISO) colour prints and prints colour photos as fast as 65 seconds. It is compatible with Windows 10, and 7 OS.

HP Deskjet 2331 is available for Rs 3,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Canon PIXMA MG2577s

It is an inkjet printer with print, scan (600 x 1200dpi) and copy functionality and gives colour printer output with USB connectivity. It is compatible with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP, Mac OS X v10.7.5 and later operating systems. The printer has a maximum print speed of 4.0 ipm for colour and 8 ipm for monochrome.

Canon PIXMA MG2577s is available for Rs 3,599.

Buy Now on Amazon

Brother HL-L2321D

It is a laser printer with print-only functionality and monochrome output. It comes with USB and is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. It has a maximum print speed of 30 ppm and a maximum print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi.

Brother HL-L2321D is available for Rs 10,389.

Buy Now on Amazon

Canon PIXMA E4570

It is an inkjet printer with print, scan, copy and FAX functionality and colour output. It comes with WiFi and USB connectivity. It has a 600 x 1200dpi scanner resolution and is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, macOS v10.13.6 ~ 11.0 and Chrome OS. The printer supports mobile connectivity via Canon Print Service, PIXMA Cloud Link, and Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY. It has also an auto duplex printer. The printer has a 4.4 ipm colour print speed, 8.8 ipm monochrome print speed and has 4800 x 1200 dpi maximum print resolution.

Canon PIXMA E4570 is available for Rs 8,578.

Buy Now on Amazon

HP Deskjet 2723

It is a Deskjet printer with print functionality and colour output. It comes with hi-speed USB 2.0 wired connectivity and is compatible with Windows 10.7, MacOS Sierra v10.12 (previously OS X), macOS High Sierra v10.13, macOS Mojave v10.14 and macOS Catalina v10.15. It has a maximum colour print speed of 5.5 ppm and a 7.5 ppm monochrome print speed.

HP Deskjet 2723 is available for Rs 5,610.