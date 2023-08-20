If you’re looking for the best headphones to buy in 2023, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the top headphones that we’ve found on the web.

Here are the top headphones that you can buy in India:

JBL Tour One M2

JBL’s Tour One M2 has 40mm drivers that deliver precise, accurate audio and less distortion with any frequency or volume. They are Hi-Res audio certified and support frequencies up to 40kHz. It has True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology uses mics to adjust external noise 50000 times per second to minimize distractions and provides up to 50 hours of playtime with Noise Cancellation OFF and 30 hours when NC is ON. In addition to this, 10 Min of Charging provides up to 5 hours of playtime. It also comes with an Aux Cable for wired listening.

The JBL Tour One M2 has a 4-mic crystal call algorithm and VoiceAware, allowing you to control how much of your voice is heard and features Smart Ambient and TalkThru, which allow for quick conversations while listening to music. SilentNow can be activated to create a silence cocoon, which turns on Noise Cancellation while the music is off. Users can also connect it to compatible Bluetooth devices, with Google Fast Pair & Microsoft Swift pair and use Voice Assistants. JBL Headphones app allows you to customize the EQ, ANC, ambient sound control, find the best fit, control voice assistants and more and Auto Pause automatically pauses and resumes music when you take the headphones off, eliminating the need for doing so manually.

JBL Tour One M2 is currently available for Rs 24,999.

Sony WH-XB910N

This headphone comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri for voice access to music, information and more that can be activated with a simple touch. You can cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down music for instant, easy conversation and it adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation. A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening and a Quick charge for 10min charge for 4.5 hours of playback. It can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So when a call comes in, your headphones know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically. Users can change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with their fingertip and Fast Pair makes it easy to pair your headphones with your Android devices. It also has Swift Pair, which makes it quick and easy to pair your WH-XB910N headphones with your Windows 10 computer via Bluetooth.

Sony WH-XB910N is currently available for Rs 14,490.

Marshall Major IV

Major IV delivers 80+ hours of wireless playtime and has an ergonomic design. It comes with re-engineered- new ear cushions, 3D hinges, a straight-fit headband, and loop wire with reinforced rubber dampers. Major IV can be charged wirelessly and has a multi-directional control knob that lets you control your music and phone functionality with ease.

Marshall Major IV is currently available for Rs 13,999.

Bose QuietComfort 45

These are the first noise-cancelling headphones and now they come with lightweight materials and proprietary acoustic technology for deep, clear audio. Its TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness and volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Users can choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around-ear headphones. They are crafted with plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon, and designed with minimal clamping force. It gives up to 24 hours of battery life from a single charge. A quick 15-minute charge offers 3 hours. Users can also plug in the included audio cable to listen for even longer in wired mode.

Bose QuietComfort 45 is currently available for Rs 22,999.

Sennheiser Momentum 4

These headphones have a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive. They offer personalised sound via the Sennheiser Smart Control App that lets users adjust the sound to their individual listening preferences via the integrated equalizer, presets and sound modes. Users can also stay immersed in music with the headphone’s Adaptive Noise Cancellation and with the Adjustable Transparency Mode they can stay in touch with the world around them. These headphones offer up to 60 hours of playback time with fast charging. It has four digital beamforming microphones that ensure high-quality voice pick-up and automatically suppress wind noise for optimised calls and easier access to the voice assistant.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 is currently available for Rs 29,990.