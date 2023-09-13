Top mirrorless cameras you can buy in India: Sony, Nikon, more

If you are serious about photography, whether as a hobby or a profession, you will need a good mirrorless camera to capture stunning images. However, choosing one can be difficult, as there are many options and features to consider. That is why we have compiled a list of the best mirrorless cameras for different budgets and needs. You can compare them based on the brand, price, MP, camera type and more to find the perfect match for your photography style. Take a look at our top picks and get ready to elevate your photography skills with ease.

Panasonic LUMIX G7

This is a 16-megapixel camera with no low pass filter and comes with WiFi. It captures 4K QHD video recording (3840 x 2160) with three 4K Ultra HD capture at 25p and Full HD ( 1920 * 1080 ) at 50p. The camera has 8MP photo burst mode at 30 fps that extracts individual high-resolution images from 4K Ultra HD video filmed at 30 frames per second. It comes with easily controlled aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials. The camera comes with a high resolution (2,360K dots) OLED Live View Finder and rear touch-enabled 3-inch tilt/swivel LCD (1,040 dots). It has a 3.5mm external mic port, 2.5mm remote port, USB 2.0 and micro–HDMI Type D.

Panasonic LUMIX G7 is available for Rs 42,489.

Nikon Z6 II

It is a 24.5MP camera with an FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor and Dual Expeed six processors. It has UHD 4K video recording with full pixel readout up to 30p. In addition to this, Full HD 1080p video recording is also supported at up to 120p for slow-motion playback. The camera has a 273-Point Phase-Detect autofocus system and vibration reduction with sensor shift. NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens part of the kit. The camera has a robust magnesium alloy chassis, which is both dust- and weather-resistant and Bluetooth 4.0.

Nikon Z6 II is available for Rs 1,76,990.

Nikon Z50

This is a 20.9MP camera with a DX-Format CMOS sensor and an Expeed six-image processor. It has UHD 4K video recording at up to 30 fps Full HD recording at up to 120 fps, and up to 11 fps shooting with AE/AF. It comes 3.2-inch 1.04m-dot LCD screen and has a 180° flip-under tilting design. The camera comes with WiFi connectivity.

Nikon Z50 is available for Rs 88,999.

Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y

This camera has a 24.2MP, EXMOR CMOS sensor and comes with real-time eye AF for still and Animal Eye AF. It has 0.02 sec AF speed with 425 phase detection and contrast points. The camera has 11 FPS continuous shooting with AF/AE and 180-degree tilt able touch LCD screen. It has ISO sensitivity up to 102400, high resolution and sensitivity.

Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y is available for Rs 78,990.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L

It is a 24.2-megapixel camera with Exmor CMOS sensor and 425 phase detection and contrast points. It comes with a directional 3-Capsule mic with a wind screen and is designed for vloggers. It also has easily accessible Bokeh Switch, Still, Movie, and S and Q buttons to shoot slow-motion videos.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L is currently available for Rs 61,471.