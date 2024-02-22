comscore
  • Top 5G phones you can buy in India under Rs 20,000

Top 5G phones you can buy in India under Rs 20,000

A lot of people are switching from their old phones to new 5G phones. So, if you are looking for phones under Rs 20,000 here are our top picks for you.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Feb 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

5G Phone

Story Highlights

  • 5G connectivity is available in almost every corner of India.
  • Users need to have a 5G enabled phones to access 5G speeds.
  • Amazon India is offering discounts on the purchase of 5G phones.

5G Phones in India: 5G connectivity has several benefits over 4G technology. For one, it offers high download and upload speeds. It also offers low latency and more energy efficient than 4G technology. So, it is natural for people to ditch their old 4G phones in favour of new 5G phones. Thankfully, 5G connectivity is no longer a feature that is limited to premium smartphones. Thanks to the democratisation of 5G technology by companies such as Realme and Xiaomi, 5G mobile technology is available even in smartphones under Rs 20,000. So, if you are planning to upgrade to a 5G phone, here are our top picks under Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

This smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 in India and it comes in Midnight Blue, Waterfall Blue and Prism Silver colour variants. This phone comes with a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 13MP camera in the front. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery and it will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

OnePlus CE 3 Lite 5G

This smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 in India and it comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey colour variants. This phone comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 108MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.

iQoo Z7s 5G

This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 15,999 in India and it comes in a single Norway Blue colour variant. This phone comes with a 6.38-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and is backed by a 44W Flash Charger. It has a 64MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.

Shweta Ganjoo

