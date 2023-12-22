Amazon finds: Christmas is right around the corner. Ahead of the big day, a lot of people are looking for gifts and presents for their loved ones. So, if you are on a hunt for a Christmas gift for your friends and family, we have curated a list of tech-friendly gifts that you can buy under Rs 1,000. Check out the list here:

PRINTSWAYS Personalised Cushions with Photo Led Cushion Pillow

This LED cushion is priced at Rs 495, and it comes with a customisable photo and message option. Interested buyers can get a message and a photo custom printed on it. It comes with an LED light that is connected to a button and a battery. This battery can be turned off or on to illuminate the cushion.

Navya Export Diffuser Essential Oil Humidifier

This electric aroma diffuser is priced at Rs 639. It can be used as a night humidifier and as an aroma diffuser. It comes with seven LED soothing colours, light can switch from dim to bright. Great for creating atmosphere, meditation, or using as a night light.

Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer

This electric bed warmer costs Rs 949 and it comes in Beige, Brown, Green and Maroon colour variants. It has a single button that can be used to turn this heating blanket on and off.

This Bluetooth speaker costs Rs 999, and it comes in Black, Blue, Green and Grey colour variants. It offers a playback time of around 11 hours on a single charge. It comes with IPX4 dust and water-resistant coating making it ideal to be used near water.

BeFunky Mini Crumb Vacuum Cleaner

This device costs Rs 797 and it is powered by two AA-sized batteries. It is ideal to clean crumbs, pet hair, grit on window sills, car seats and keyboard. It’s suitable for home, office and cars.