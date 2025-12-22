Top Tech Gifts Under Rs 2,000 For Christmas And Secret Santa

Christmas gifting doesn’t always have to mean spending big. In fact, some of the most useful and fun tech gifts come easily under the Rs 2,000 mark. Whether you’re buying for a friend, sibling, colleague, or even doing a last-minute Secret Santa pick, budget tech accessories can be a great, practical gift. Also Read: How to send Merry Christmas wishes images on WhatsApp?

From wireless earbuds and headphones to power banks and basic smartwatches, you can choose anything according to your budget, need and the liking of the person. Plus, these are things people actually use daily, which automatically makes them better gifts than something decorative.

So if you're hunting for Christmas tech gifts that feel thoughtful but don't burn a hole in your pocket, here are some solid options worth checking out right now under Rs 2000.

Christmas Gifting Ideas Under Rs 2000

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

Priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 come with 32dB active noise cancellation, 12.4mm titanium drivers, and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The earbuds promise up to 43 hours of total playback, making them a solid pick for OnePlus and Android users looking for balanced sound and ANC on a budget.

Portronics Luxcell Mini 20K Advanced Power Bank

Available for Rs 1,263 on Amazon, this Portronics power bank packs a 20,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It features a Type-C PD 3.0 input, Type-C PD output, and a USB-A port, making it useful for charging multiple devices while travelling.

JBL Go Speakers

At Rs 1,399 on Flipkart, these budget portable speakers – JBL Go – are a perfect example. It comes with 5 hours of Playtime and gets an IPX7 rating. These are available in three colour options – Black, Red, and Grey.

Boat Rockerz 551ANC Headphones

Priced at Rs 1,599 on Amazon, the boAt Rockerz 551ANC headphones deliver up to 34dB active noise cancellation. The standout feature here is battery life – boAt claims up to 70 hours with ANC on and up to 100 hours in normal mode, which is impressive for the price.

Redmi Watch Move 1.85 Premium

If you need a smartwatch mainly for basic tracking and notifications, the Redmi Watch Move fits well. It features a 1.85-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and offers up to 14 days of typical usage, or around 7 days with always-on display enabled. It is priced at Rs 1,999.