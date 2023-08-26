Tecno Pova 5 series is now available at a discounted price on Amazon, thanks to different bank offers. Both the Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro are available for up to Rs 1,000 off and can be purchased on EMI options. Let’s take a look at the details.

Tecno Pova 5 series launch offers

Tecno Pova 5 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Pova 5 Pro costs Rs 14,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

With bank card offers, the price comes down to Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Here’s how.

Non-EMI offers

Bank of Baroda Credit Card – 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 750 on Non-EMI transactions

Citibank Credit Card – up to Rs 10 percent off up to Rs 750 on Non-EMI transactions

EMI offers

HDFC Debit Card – Flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on EMI transactions

Bank of Baroda Credit Card – 10 percent up to Rs 1,000 off on EMI transactions

Citibank Credit Card – 7.5 percent off up to Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions

Citibank Credit Card – Flat Rs 500 instant discount on EMI transaction of 12 month

These bank offers will be applicable till August 31.

Tecno Pova 5 series specifications and features

The Pova 5 is the most affordable smartphone in the series. It comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits peak brightness. The smartphone has an 8MP camera in the punch-hole cut-out for clicking selfies. There’s a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 0.08MP depth lens. The rear camera is capable of shooting 2K videos at 30fps.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone houses a massive 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is advertised to charge to the brim in about an hour. It boots on Android 13 OS with HiOS 13 on top.

The Pova 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with better internals. It is also a 5G phone, unlike the vanilla Pova 5. The device has the same display and rear camera setup as the Pova 5. There’s a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The device has LED lights on the back and boots on HiOS 13 based on Android 13.