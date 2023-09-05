Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G discount: Samsung has announced offers on its Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones in India. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was launched at Rs 30,999 in India. Interested buyers can now avail this device for Rs 26,999. The discounted price includes Rs 2,000 instant cashback and Rs 2,000 additional cashback applicable on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards. Those who are interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A54 8GB + 256Gb variant can get it for Rs 36,999. It was originally launched at Rs 40,999. In addition to this, buyers can also avail 12-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is powered by Exynos 1380 processor and Mali-G68 MP5 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched

Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1000nits. The screen has a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specs surface before launch

It features a triple camera set up at the back with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP macro camera. It also has a 32MP camera for selfies. Coming to the battery, it gets a 5000mAh battery and 25W charging. It is available in Lime, Violet, Graphite and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor and Mali-G68 MC4 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1000nits. The screen has a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G features a 48MP wide sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 5MP macro sensor at the back. It also has a 13MP front camera for selfies. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging. It is available in Green, Violet, Black and Silver colours.