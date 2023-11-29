Poco unveiled the Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone back in August this year. At the time of launch, the device was only available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options with 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively. Now, four months after its release, the company announced its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. This particular variant will go on sale for the first time today (November 29) in India.

READ MORE Poco M6 Pro 8GB/256GB variant goes on sale today at 12 PM

Poco M6 Pro 8GB/256GB sale: Price, offers

The Poco M6 Pro in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999. It will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. Those with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards will be able to get a Rs 2,000 instant discount, taking the final price down to Rs 12,999. This maxed-out variant will be available in both Power Black and Forest Green color options.

READ MORE Top 10 Samsung Galaxy A05 alternatives you can buy in India

Apart from this variant, the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are already available for purchase priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Poco M6 Pro specifications and features

The Poco M6 Pro comes with a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Furthermore, the screen has 550 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The main lens is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. There’s an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. It as well is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. The smartphone also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is a dual-SIM phone with 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

In other news about Poco, the company launched its first Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2-powered smartphone earlier this year. Dubbed Poco F5, the smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It has a 64MP triple-rear camera system with OIS support for the main lens.

Furthermore, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone was launched with Android 13 OS, but will receive Android 14 update soon.