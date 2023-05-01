Pixel 7 Pro deal on Flipkart will save you as much as Rs 15,000

Google’s best and most powerful phone to date, Pixel 7 Pro, is currently selling at one of its lowest prices. The camera marvel, which was launched last year in India breaking a long break for Google’s high-end Pixel phones, is among the popular flagship phones but its price may be a bit high for some potential customers. Fret not! Flipkart has listed the Pixel 7 Pro at a discount of as low as Rs 15,000. That means you can surely save that money, but a few offers would allow you to shave more money off. Also Read - Google is rolling out faster 'Night Sight' for Pixel 6 series

First things first, the Pixel 7 Pro is currently listed at a price of Rs 69,999. That is Rs 15,000 less than the phone’s launch price of Rs 84,999. This means you do not have to meet any requirements to be able to get this discount on the Pixel 7 Pro. At the price of Rs 69,999, the Pixel 7 Pro is a great deal. But this is not where it ends. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced: Top smartphone deals to look out for

If you have an old, used phone lying around in your house, you can trade that phone in to lower the price of the Pixel 7 Pro further. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 28,250 off, but you may become eligible for that maximum value only if you have a certain phone. For instance, an old iPhone 12 Pro will get you the full exchange value. The Pixel 7 Pro is a great phone, so giving up your iPhone 12 Pro for that somewhat makes sense.

Moreover, if you have an SBI credit card, you get a discount of Rs 1,250 further. Considering you have an iPhone 12 Pro that you want to exchange and an SBI credit card, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro will come down to Rs 40,499. The deal on the Pixel 7 Pro cannot get better than this — at least not right now. So, if you have been holding off buying a new mobile phone in this range, this could be the best time.

But if your budget is a little short, the Google Pixel 7 is also on sale at a discount. The vanilla phone in the Pixel 7 series is currently selling at Rs 49,999, instead of its original price of Rs 59,999. That means a discount of Rs 10,000, but you can save more by going for credit card purchases.