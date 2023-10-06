OnePlus has announced discounts across its range of products as a part of its festival offer. Interested buyers can avail discounts on OnePlus flagship smartphones, OnePlus Nord smartphones, OnePlus Pad series, OnePlus Audio, OnePlus wearables, and OnePlus TVs. The offers on the entire product portfolio will go live on October 7, 2023 onwards and will be available on products including the latest OnePlus 11 series as well as the recently launched OnePlus Nord 3 series. Bank offers are available on different platforms including OnePlus’ official website depending on the bank. Here are all the available offers in more detail.

Discounts on OnePlus Flagship Smartphones

Buyers purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Marble Odyssey on Amazon can avail an Rs 3,000 instant bank discount and a special coupon of Rs 4,000. They can also get a complimentary OnePlus Buds Z2 till stocks last. Buyers who are planning to buy the OnePlus 11R 5G can avail Rs 2,000 instant bank discount and special price coupon discount of Rs 3,000 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

In addition to this, Amazon Prime members purchasing the latest OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G can avail a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount and complementary Buds Z2 at no extra cost on October 7. Furthermore, RCC members can avail exchange coupon and get Rs 2000 off on the purchase of the new OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red from October 7 onwards.

Buyers planning to buy the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red can avail Rs 3000 worth of exchange bonus on select devices starting October 8 onwards.

Discounts on OnePlus Nord smartphones

Amazon Prime members purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can avail Rs 3,000 instant bank discount from October 7 onwards as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, along with a special discount coupon of Rs 2,000. In addition to this, they can also get their hands on a unit of free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with the purchase of the Nord 3 5G until stock lasts.

All buyers purchasing the smartphone on October 8 onwards can also a unit of free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with the purchase of the Nord 3 5G until stock lasts. Buyers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 from October 9 onwards, can avail an Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 1,500.

Furthermore, Amazon Prime members purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 can avail Rs 2,000 instant bank discount and special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000 from October 7 onwards. In addition to this, Prime members purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can avail an Rs 1,500 instant bank discount, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 1,000.

Buyers purchasing OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite from October 9 onwards, can avail an Rs 1,500 instant bank discount, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 500.

Buyers can also get Nord Watch at 50 percent off on OnePlus’ official website along with the purchase of Nord CE3 and Nord 3 from October 7 onwards.

Discounts on OnePlus Pad

Buyers placing pre-orders of the OnePlus Pad Go on Amazon can avail Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from October 12 onwards. Moreover, they can also get the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 at no cost as a pre-order benefit. In addition to this, buyers purchasing the OnePlus Pad can avail a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount from October 7 and can also avail a temporary price discount of Rs 2,500.

Discounts on OnePlus Audio

Buyers purchasing the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 from October 7 onwards and those who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus Buds Z2 can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 500 and a temporary price discount of Rs 1,000 from October 7 onwards.

In addition to this, buyers purchasing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 ANC can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 200 and a temporary price discount of Rs 300 from October 7 onwards and those purchasing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 150 and temporary price discount of Rs 500 from the same date.

Furthermore, buyers interested in purchasing the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and Nord Buds 2r can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 200 from October 7 and the Nord Buds 2 and Nord Buds 2r will also have a temporary price discount of Rs 500 and Rs 400, respectively. In addition to this, the Nord wired earphones will be available with a temporary price discount of Rs 200.

Discounts on OnePlus wearables

Buyers purchasing the OnePlus Nord Watch can avail a temporary price discount of Rs 1,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs 500 from October 7.

Discounts OnePlus TVs

Buyers purchasing the OnePlus TV 55 U1S as well as 65 U1S can benefit from instant bank discounts of up to 10 percent on Flipkart and worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. Those interested in purchasing the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, and 50 Y1S Pro can benefit from instant bank discounts worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively. The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro are available with instant bank discounts worth Rs 3,000 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro with Rs 5000 instant bank discount.

It is worth mentioning that ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail of the above-mentioned bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus’ official website and offline partner stores. SBI customers can avail bank offers on Amazon as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart.