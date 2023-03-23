OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale: Check top offers here

OnePlus is hosting the OnePlus Upgrade Days sale on its platform. The sale is already live on OnePlus’ e-shop, and it will go on until March 31, 2023. During the course of this sale, OnePlus is offering special deals and discounts on the purchase of various smartphones including the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G among others. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, offers, and specs

OnePlus says that its OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale offers special deals on the entire portfolio of OnePlus flagship smartphones with attractive discounts, exchange offers, and long-term bank offers on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App. Also Read - Is OnePlus 11 waterproof? The company finally has an answer

So, here are top deals that OnePlus is offering on the purchase of various devices during its ongoing 5G Upgrade Days sale: Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G launched in India at Rs 56,999: Top alternatives to consider

OnePlus 11 5G

As a part of the sale, OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on the exchange of their 4G OnePlus and iOS devices. The company is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging their other 4G Android devices. Furthermore, the company is giving the OneCard Credit Card EMI users an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 with up to 12 months of no-cost-EMI on all major credit card banks and OneCard through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Interested buyers can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging their 4G OnePlus and iOS devices and a discount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging any other 4G Android device. Additionally, the company has announced that the OneCard Credit Card EMI users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 1,750. Interested buyers will also get up to 12 months of no-cost-EMI option on all major credit card banks and OneCard through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores.

Apart from this, OnePlus has announced that interested customers can purchase the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G with up to nine months no-Cost-EMI on Bajaj Finance Cards on OnePlus.in, and up to 18 months of no-cost-EMI option on the purchase of ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Coming to the OnePlus 10 series device, the company is offering a discount of Rs 11,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro along with an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 for 4G OnePlus and iOS device users and of Rs 10,000 for other 4G Android device users. Apart from this, the company is offering OneCard Credit Card EMI users an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000.

OnePlus also said that users can purchase the phone with up to 12 months of no-cost-EMI on all major credit card banks and OneCard through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores, and up to six months of no-cost-EMI on Bajaj Finance Cards that is available exclusively on OnePlus.in. Interested buyers will also be able to purchase the device with up to 18 months of no-cost-EMI on ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10T 5G. It is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 to 4G OnePlus and iOS device users, and a discount of Rs 10,000 to 4G Android device users. It is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 to OneCard Credit Card EMI users. Additionally, users can purchase the phone with up to 18 months no-cost-EMI on ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores, and up to six months no cost EMI exclusively on OnePlus.in via Bajaj Finance.

OnePlus 10R 5G

Lastly, the company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10R 5G, along with an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 to 4G OnePlus and iOS device users, and of Rs 3,000 to 4G Android device users. It is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs 1,250 to the OneCard Credit Card EMI users. It is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI available on all major credit card banks and OneCard via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores.