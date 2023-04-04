One of 2022’s most popular mid-range gaming smartphones has now received an official price cut. The iQOO Neo 6 5G is now discounted by Rs 5,000 on Amazon. Also Read - iQOO Z7x 5G Indian model specs surfaced ahead of launch

Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 80W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 6 5G is now available at Rs 24,999

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant on Amazon. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

Additionally, there are bank offers and no-cost EMI options available. The smartphone can be purchased in Cyber Rage, Dark Nova, and Maverick Orange colors.

iQOO Neo 6 5G specifications and features

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is worth the price if you have a strict budget since it offers one of the most popular chipsets in the segment (from last year) – the Snapdragon 870. The device features a 6.62-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Yes, the device boasts a dedicated ultra-wide lens, which the iQOO Neo 7 misses out.

Also, the main camera on the phone has OIS support. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

The device packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. As per iQOO, the device can go up to 50 percent with only 12 minutes of charging. It has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial unlock. It features a stereo speaker setup and has an IR blaster for controlling home gadgets.

In other news, the iQOO Neo 7 5G, which is a successor to the iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. However, it doesn’t have an ultra-wide lens and is slightly expensive at Rs 30,000.