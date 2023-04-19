comscore
iQOO 11 at Rs 49,999, iQOO 9 series from Rs 30,990: Anniversary sale

iQOO is offering massive discounts on some of the iQOO smartphones. This also includes the flagship iQOO 11 5G, which was launched earlier this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

iQOO has completed its third year in India and to celebrate its anniversary, it has announced several offers on existing phones. Models like the iQOO 11, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro have received the usual discounts in addition to bank offers. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days: Check dates, deals and offers

Having said that, these aforesaid models can be bought starting at Rs 30,990 including all discounts and offers. Let’s take a look at the deal. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G with Dimensity 920 SoC available for Rs 18,499

iQOO 11 anniversary sale offers

iQOO is offering the iQOO 11 starting at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. To recall, the base variant of the phone was launched at Rs 59,999. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 5G gets an official price drop, now starts at Rs 24,999

In addition to the discounted price, there’s an additional Rs 5,000 discount on ICICI and HDFC CC and DC. This takes the final starting price of the phone to Rs 49,999.

The iQOO 11 at that price is a steal since it’s the brand’s latest and the most powerful smartphone available in the market. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and has 50MP triple cameras.

The device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate support and 2K resolution. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

If you are considering buying the iQOO 11, here’s where you can read our full review.

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro anniversary sale offers

The iQOO 9 series consisting of the 9 and the 9 Pro has been discounted by up to Rs 25,000. Launched at a price of Rs 42,990 and Rs 64,990, respectively, the phones are now available at Rs 35,990 and Rs 44,990.

Additionally, there’s Rs 5,000 discount on ICICI and HDFC CC and DC, taking the final price to Rs 30,990 for the iQOO 9 and Rs 39,990 for the iQOO 9 Pro.

The iQOO 9 comes with a smaller 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC and features a 48MP triple camera setup. It houses a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The iQOO 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and has a 50MP triple camera system. It packs a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery and has the same 120W fast charging support.

The anniversary sale will end on April 24, so if you want to purchase any of these phones, hurry up and buy them on the iQOO India website.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2023 9:09 AM IST
