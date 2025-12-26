iPhone Air Price Drops By Over Rs 12,000 At Vijay Sales: Here’s How To Get The Best Deal

If you have been keeping an eye on the iPhone Air but held back because of the price, this might be the right time to take another look. Apple’s slimmest iPhone is currently available at a noticeable discount at Vijay Sales, bringing the price down by over Rs 12,000 with bank offers included. For a device that launched earlier this year at a premium price, this is one of the better deals we have seen so far. Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold May Solve The Biggest Foldable Problem Yet

iPhone Air Deal at Vijay Sales

At Vijay Sales, the iPhone Air with 256GB storage is listed at Rs 1,12,690, compared to its original price of Rs 1,19,900. On top of this, eligible buyers can bring the price further down with bank offers. These include an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and up to Rs 4,000 off on select SBI and IDFC FIRST Bank credit card no-cost EMI options.

In select locations, Vijay Sales is also offering quick delivery, which adds some extra convenience. Since discounts on newly launched iPhones are usually limited, this deal stands out for buyers who were waiting for the price to soften a bit.

What the iPhone Air Offers

The iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone Apple has made so far, and you notice that the moment you pick it up. It feels lighter than the other models in the lineup and definitely slimmer in hand. Despite that, it doesn’t feel weak or fragile. Apple has used a titanium frame along with Ceramic Shield protection, so the phone still feels solid during daily use.

It comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Size-wise, it sits nicely between the regular iPhone and the larger Pro Max models. Performance is handled by Apple’s latest A19 Pro chipset, and for most users, that means zero complaints.

The iPhone Air comes with a single 48MP rear camera. Yes, you do miss out on extra lenses, but the main camera gets the basics right. Photos shot in good lighting come out clean and detailed, and the 2x zoom is good enough for everyday shots. The 18MP Centre Stage front camera is dependable as well and works fine for selfies and video calls.

Battery life is decent. It should get you through a full workday if your usage is moderate. That said, it’s not as strong as what you get on the Pro models.

Should You Buy It?

If you want an iPhone that feels different in hand and prioritises slimness and design, the iPhone Air is worth considering, especially at the current discounted price. But if having multiple camera options or better battery life is important to you, the regular iPhone 17 or the Pro models may still make more sense.