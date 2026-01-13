iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets A Major Price Cut Without Trade-In; Apple Store Or Vijay Sales - Where To Buy?

The top-end iPhones are more discount-phobic! You may still find some reasonable amount of discounts on the standard iPhones, but when you try to grab the premium models, there is rarely any discount. To our surprise, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has recently witnessed a steep discount, which will finally let you bring the new iPhone home while keeping some money back in your pocket. Also Read: Not A Fan Of Apple? Check These 5 Camera Phones To Buy In 2026 Instead Of iPhone 17 Pro Max

Interestingly, the deal, which is worth getting your attention, comes from Apple’s own online store and the Indian retail chain Vijay Sales. Here is which one you should prefer for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Max Deal On Apple Store

The base model of the iPhone 17 Pro Max for the 256GB storage variant was launched at Rs 1,49,900. Right now, there is no direct discount to avail. However, you can get Rs 5000 via American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card options. Moreover, up to Rs 64,000 credits towards your new iPhone while exchanging your old device.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Deal On Vijay Sales

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available with a flat discount of Rs 4,410, which means you can get it for Rs 1,45,490. Moreover, you can avail a flat Rs 5000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards on the EMI option. That means you can bring it home for Rs 1,40,490 with bank offers and a flat discount.

And if you have an old phone, then you can also use it as well to get the major discount. However, the price of the discount will depend on the model, brand and the condition of the old smartphone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Where To Get?

Both deals are great in their own way. If you are planning to buy another iPhone or Apple device in the future, then the Apple Store deal makes sense; on the other hand, the Vijay Sales deal is great for a direct discount.