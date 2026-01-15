iPhone 17 Price Drops By Rs 8,000 Ahead Of Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check The Deal Here

If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy Apple’s latest iPhone, the timing may finally be working in your favour. The price of the iPhone 17 has dropped in India ahead of the upcoming Republic Day Sale on Flipkart, bringing it closer to the Rs 75,000 mark. Also Read: iPhone 18 Series And iPhone Air 2 Display Details Leak Ahead Of Launch This Year

The Republic Day Sale kicks off on January 17, but Flipkart has already begun offering early deals on various products, including smartphones. One of them is the iPhone 17, which is now available at a lower price compared to when it first launched. Also Read: Republic Day Sale 2026: 5 Best iPhone Deals That Are Worth Waiting For

iPhone 17 Price Drop on Flipkart

As part of the early deals, the iPhone 17 is currently listed at an effective price of Rs 74,990. The listed price already factors in a direct discount, along with exchange offers and select bank benefits. The phone is available in multiple colour options, including Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage Green, White, and Black. Also Read: Face ID Keeps Failing? This iPhone Trick Can Fix It

At launch, the iPhone 17 with 256GB storage was priced at Rs 82,900. With the current offer, the price drops by Rs 8,000, making this one of the lowest prices the phone has seen since its launch in September last year.

iPhone 17 Specifications, Features

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a clear step up from the iPhone 16’s 60Hz panel. The screen also gets Ceramic Shield 2 protection and higher peak brightness levels, making it better suited for outdoor use.

It is powered by Apple’s A19 chip, which comes with a 16-core Neural Engine. The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For cameras, the iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. It also gets the same 18MP Center Stage front camera found on the Pro models, which handles selfies and video calls well.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale Bank Offers

Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale will officially start on January 17, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members. During the sale, buyers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, along with easy EMI options. Additional discounts of up to 15 percent are also expected on cards from other banks.

For buyers who were already planning to pick up the iPhone 17, the current price drop makes it a good time to take a look, even before the main sale begins.