iPhone 16 price cut alert! Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to let you save over Rs 22,000

After iPhone 17, if there is any other iPhone at a reasonable price that you can buy right now, then it is the iPhone 16. It comes with the upgraded A18 chipset under the hood and features a compact 6.1-inch OLED display. And there are many more options to buy it right now. Also Read: Forgot iPhone 17e, Apple may finally launch iPhone 18e with Dynamic Island in 2027

Another good point here to note is that Flipkart’s ongoing Big Saving Days sale lets you save huge on several smartphones, including the iPhone 16. Do basic math, and you will witness that over Rs 22,000 can be saved easily. Here’s how. Also Read: MacBook Neo 2 may get iPhone 17 Pro chip and touchscreen display

iPhone 16 price drop on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base model of the 128GB storage. As soon as the iPhone 17 was launched, the tech giant officially dropped the price to Rs 69,900. This is a flat savings of Rs 10,000. Also Read: This is how Apple’s FIRST Foldable iPhone may look like

Now, the sale has further dropped the price to just Rs 61,900 for the same model. On top of this, you can further save Rs 4,995 if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank and a Flipkart SBI Bank credit card. This means you will be able to save a total of Rs 22,995 since its launch.

For instance, if you don’t have the Flipkart-owned credit card, then you can save a flat Rs 2000 on an SBI credit card.

Should you buy it?

Before you push the order now button, you must know that the iPhone 16 is powered by the A18 chipset and runs on the latest iOS 26. That means the latest features of Apple Intelligence and upgrades come along with it. For photography, the rear panel features a 48MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it has a 12MP front camera.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

It is available in five colour options – Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine.