iPhone 15 available under Rs 55,000 on Amazon: How to get this deal

iPhone 15 discount: Amazon is offering major discounts on the purchase of iPhone 15 in India right now. As of now, the iPhone 15 starts at a price of Rs 79,900 in India for the base variant with 128GB of storage space. However, on Amazon India, the phone is available at a much lower price for the interested buyers to purchase.

READ MORE Apple MacBook Air M1 is down to less than Rs 80K right now

The e-retail giant says that it is offering a discount of Rs 7,000 to buyers who switch to Airtel’s postpaid network, which would bring down the offer price to Rs 71,999. Interestingly, this offer is also available sans the Airtel offer. This means that the iPhone 15 is available at a starting price of Rs 71,499 on Amazon India.

READ MORE Apple wants Google to charge iPhone with its Gemini AI power

Similarly, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 that is priced at Rs 89,900 is available for Rs 80,999. And the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15 that is priced at Rs 1,09,900 is available for Rs 1,00,500 on Amazon.

Wait, there’s more. Amazon India is also offering up to Rs 27,550 off on exchanging an old smartphone for the new iPhone 15. With this offer, interested buyers will be able to bring down the price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 to Rs 52,350 and of the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 to Rs 62,350. Similarly, with this offer, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15 will be available at a price of Rs 82,350.

Apart from these offers, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on the purchases made via HDFC Bank Credit Card, HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transaction; and Rs 2,500 in rewards on the payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs Apple’s A16 Bionic system-on-chip and it comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

On the camera front, the iPhone 15 sports a dual-camera system at the back with support for 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 12MP lens. It offers up to 20 hours of video playback time and support for up to 15W of Qi2 wireless charging and fast-charging capabilities.